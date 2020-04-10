Preventing oak wilt
TRAVERSE CITY — Area conservation districts remind landowners to prune or remove red oak trees before April 15 to stop the spread of oak wilt, a non-native fungus that harms these trees. Planned construction or utility work that involves oak tree removals should be completed before the growing season. This allows wounds to seal before picnic beetles actively transmit the fungus. The Forestry Assistance Program in Leelanau, Benize and Grand Traverse counties sends a technician to identify oak wilt and discuss treatment options. More details: 231-256-9783.
Recycling site closing
GRAWN — Blair Township Recycling Drop-off Site, 3770 Blair Townhall Road, is set to close at the end of the business day on April 16. Grand Traverse County Resource Recovery Department made this decision because of excessive misuse and illegal dumping occurring at that location. County residents are encouraged to visit the American Waste website to learn more about curbside recycling services.
Many Ribbons Project
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan invites community members to participate in the Many Ribbons Project. People can tie ribbons of any color on trees or mailboxes and hang them in windows to show support for medical caregivers and first responders. If ribbons are not available, use paper or other household materials rather than going to the store.
