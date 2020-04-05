Gardening discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Master Gardener Association of Northwest Michigan hosts Garden Goods Manager Robin Smillie from 6-8 p.m. April 7. Smillie discusses new and different annuals, perennials and shrubs. Participants can access the meeting via Zoom. A $5 donation from non-members is appreciated. Contact: 231-256-9888.
Online book club
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts the next Adult Book Club meeting at 6 p.m. April 7 via its Facebook page. Read and discuss “Emma” by Jane Austen. The book is available at gutenberg.org.
Poster art due April 7
TRAVERSE CITY — Youth ages 18 and younger are invited to submit biking-inspired artwork during Norte’s Northern Michigan Bikes to School Day Poster Contest. Email images of the 2-D, non-digital pieces to ashlea@elgruponorte.org by April 7. Questions: 231-883-8297.
Student scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA-Retired and TBA Credit Union plan to award two $1,000 scholarships. Awards are open to children of active MEA or MEA-Retired members who are seniors at public high schools and plan to attend a public Michigan college or university. Email dipisaka@yahoo.com for applications. The deadline is April 24.
Community grants awarded
MANISTEE — Manistee County Community Foundation awarded its first grants from the recently-created Community Response Fund, which supports organizations on the front lines during the coronavirus outbreak. Benzie Area Christian Neighbors in Benzonia received $2,000 to help staff provide food and financial assistance for residents of northern Manistee County. Additionally, the Bear Lake Community Services Food Pantry gets $1,000 so it can supply food and household items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.