Virtual happy hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Designated Driver TC launches the SIP Happy Hour at 5 p.m. April 3. Guests include Rove Estate and local musician Levi Britton. A second event features Iron Fish Distillery and musician Blake Elliott at 5 p.m. April 10. Join via the Facebook group SIP Happy Hour.
Live concerts
TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center and Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology offer the Live and Local Concert Series April 6-11. Visit the museum Facebook page to watch the virtual concerts.
Upcoming performances:
- May Erlewine at 7 p.m. April 6
- Blake Elliott at 7 p.m. April 8
- Jack M. Seriff at 7 p.m. April 9
- E-Minor at noon April 11
Call for health personnel
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan seeks qualified healthcare professionals to work at its hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, CRNAs and others are needed. Call 231-487-4085 or email lindsay.rensel@mclaren.org to learn more.
