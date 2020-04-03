Virtual happy hour

TRAVERSE CITY — Designated Driver TC launches the SIP Happy Hour at 5 p.m. April 3. Guests include Rove Estate and local musician Levi Britton. A second event features Iron Fish Distillery and musician Blake Elliott at 5 p.m. April 10. Join via the Facebook group SIP Happy Hour.

Live concerts

TRAVERSE CITY — The Dennos Museum Center and Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology offer the Live and Local Concert Series April 6-11. Visit the museum Facebook page to watch the virtual concerts.

Upcoming performances:

  • May Erlewine at 7 p.m. April 6
  • Blake Elliott at 7 p.m. April 8
  • Jack M. Seriff at 7 p.m. April 9
  • E-Minor at noon April 11

Call for health personnel

PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan seeks qualified healthcare professionals to work at its hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. Nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, CRNAs and others are needed. Call 231-487-4085 or email lindsay.rensel@mclaren.org to learn more.

