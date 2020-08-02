Phil and Pat Christos are celebrating 60 years of marriage! Their life together began on Aug. 6, 1960 when they took their wedding vows at Our Lady of Refuge Parish in Orchard Lake, Michigan.
They lived in Waterford for 40 years then moved to Leelanau County 20 years ago to be closer to their only child, Lisa; son-in-law, Steve; and three grandchildren, Nick, Natalie and Jake.
Congratulations go out to the couple and admiration for their love and devotion to each other that they still share today, 60 years after saying, “I do!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.