Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.