When Jacob Patrick Murphy met Teri-Lyne Sly Carlson at work, he immediately knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.
Surrounded by a small group of family and friends at the Brown Bridge Quiet Area in Traverse City on Aug. 14, 2020 at 7 p.m., they became husband and wife.
The bride wore a white, lace wedding dress as they exchanged vows with the majestic northern Michigan scenery behind them.
Ms. Carlson is the daughter of Lisa Marlene Habrecht and the late Terry Herman Sly; the granddaughter of Marjorie Taylor Batdorff Lipp and John “J” Lipp on her mother’s side; and Herman Terry Sly and Leah Verway, on her father’s side.
Mr. Murphy is the son of Mona Lee Henry Massey and Patrick Dennis Murphy; the grandson of Philip Charles Massey and Shirley Lorraine Weaver Massey, on his mother’s side; and James Robert Murphy and Elsie Charlotte Murphy, on his father’s side.
