TRAVERSE CITY — The Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) North recently obtained a $49,812 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The long-term care provider plans to use the award to offer telehealth services for older participants during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. PACE North Medical Director Mark Jackson said in a release that he hopes the new service keeps patients out of the hospital and reduces their exposure to coronavirus.
Care provider receives award
Stephanie Shomin
Community News Reporter
