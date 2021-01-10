TRAVERSE CITY — Ron and Linda Bussey of Elmwood Township plan to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date with family and friends.
The couple was married on Jan. 7, 1961, by the bride’s uncle, Monsignor Paul Coyle, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Pittsburgh.
Mr. Bussey was born in Lake Leelanau. He was a real estate counselor for 45 years specializing in shopping center feasibility. Mrs. Bussey was a residential real estate broker for 25 years on the North Shore of Chicago.
She served the final 10 years of her career as manager of a 40-agent realty office in Winnatka, Ill.
The Busseys, who are both retired, moved in 2005 to the Grand Traverse area from Glencoe, Ill.
They have four sons, Brian (Tory), of Evanston, Ill., Kevin (Pam), of Chicago, Scott, of Winnetka and Staff Sgt. Eric (Erin), of Frisco, Texas. They also have six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.