Kurt and Bensie (Creede) Benghauser will celebrate their 50 wedding anniversary on Dec. 19, 2020 at Harvest Bible Chapel with friends and family.
They were married at the Cadillac Presbyterian Church on Dec. 19, 1970.
Kurt and Bensie are graduates of CMU. Kurt retired as owner of Benghauser Builders in 2017 after 43 years.
Bensie was a stay-at- home mom and homeschooled until the kids were grown and then worked for the Department of Agriculture and for a marketing company.
They have five children, Hans (Pam), Gretchen (Jason) Stringham, Joshua, Alicia (Jamon) Barlett and Laurel Benghauser; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.