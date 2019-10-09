TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Ballet Theatre hosts its annual Gala en Pointe and auction fundraiser Oct. 11 at Kirkbride Hall.
Dancers present excerpts from the company’s 2019-20 season productions: the ballet the “Legend of Knockgrafton” and “The Nutcracker.” The evening also includes a ballroom dance lesson, live music, a silent auction, local alcoholic beverages and appetizers.
General admission is $30, reserved seating $35 and a table for eight costs $350. Purchase at Ballet Etc. or at the door. More information: 231-929-2787.
