TRAVERSE CITY — Families across the Grand Traverse region wonder what summer will look like as several youth summer camps have already canceled and others are in jeopardy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Parents worry about child care options during the coming months as workplaces reopen and options for daytime activities dwindle.
“The lack of summer camps in our region could really spell catastrophe for so many families and organizations as well,” said Anne Schwartz, a Traverse City parent to three children.
“To look ahead, after what we have been through and to think we won’t have child care for another three months is really scary.”
Camps across the region are weighing options to give children a place for the summer, but developments such as kids across the country being infected with a new disease related to COVID-19, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), have made those decisions more complex.
The Boardman Nature Camp and Young Americans have already made the call to close their doors for the summer with the start of many camps on the horizon for the second week in June.
Larger camps such as TCAPS, Munson and the YMCA put the decision off until the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and state officials offer more guidance.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Associate Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill said the district expects more news from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and local health officials as soon as May 21.
Thomas-Hill said TCAPS hopes to know by June 1 if it can run camps as regularly scheduled.
“The only way it wouldn’t happen is if we get guidance from the governor that we can’t do it or if the health department doesn’t recommend it,” Thomas-Hill said. “If we couldn’t do it under the restrictions placed, those would be the things that would have us change our mind.”
Some camps moved to online instruction to give kids at-home activities in lieu of in-person camps.
The Boardman River Nature Camp, which is run by the Traverse City Conservation District, is using past curriculum and social media as a way to connect with families — starting online programs in March — following their decision to cancel.
Camp cancellations put parents in a tough spot with summertime child care as many rely on camps as a day care alternative.
“I am a parent too and feel the strain of child care,” said Taryn Carew, Education Director at the Conservation District. “But we could not provide a 100 percent safe environment for the kids. We chose the stance of safety, it was a really hard call but we knew we couldn’t do that safely this summer in the environment that we are in.”
Corrine Nagel, program director at Central Day Care Center in Traverse City, said she expects an overflow of children needing care in the community and said her center will be open to taking on more kids during the pandemic.
Schwartz worries that the lack of child care could lead to parents losing their jobs, excess strain on grandparents and other at-risk family members or children being left home alone when they shouldn’t be.
For those camps still in limbo, organizers are preparing to adhere to strict regulations and social distancing guidelines.
Karen Pitters, director of the Early Childhood Center at Trinity Lutheran, said her organization is prepared for smaller group sizes, moving all activities outdoors and increased sanitizing techniques.
Trinity Lutheran plans to begin summer camps on June 8 and Pitters said they already have children in their care on campus for essential workers.
“I think we will enhance child care in the area and maybe pick up the slack where other centers have had to close and are not able to provide it,” Pitters said. “We are still going to be here.”
Directors agreed camps like TCAPS, Trinity and Munson that have excess space may see an increase in participants because of the shuttering of other camps across the region.
Munson Summer Camp, which normally enrolls about 275 kids in its summer program, has not made a decision and is waiting on the advice of the hospital’s infection prevention team before proceeding.
“It’s too soon to make any decisions,” said Brigid Wilson, manager of Children‘s Educational Services at Munson. “It’s like hurry up and wait. We have backup plans on backup plans but it has got to be safe and it has to be done right.”
Parents and organizers aren’t the only ones who are worried about a summer without activities as children have fell victim to the global pandemic as well.
“My kids have really missed the social aspect of both school and camp experiences,” Traverse City parent Chris Hindbaugh said. “The whole reason that we enroll them in those programs is to have those rich experiences, so they’re really disappointed.”
