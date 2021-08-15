TRAVERSE CITY — The growing tension over wearing masks has some educators and parents worried the debate could spill over into the schoolyard.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner as well as TCAPS Board of Education trustees Matt Anderson and Andrew Raymond made clear statements during the Aug. 9 board meeting that any bullying of a student for either wearing or not wearing a mask will not be tolerated.
With TCAPS not requiring masks to be worn anywhere other than on school buses, those students choosing to wear a mask may be in the minority. Difference in appearance is one of the top reasons why a child is bullied, according to a 2020 study from the Annenberg Institute for School Reform at Boston University.
The same study found that one in five students report being bullied at least once during the school year.
Anderson called the decision on requiring or recommending masks in school buildings a “very difficult subject” as school officials moved forward with little to no guidance from local and state health departments.
“It’s another struggle with people who are passionate on both sides,” Anderson said. “As a school board member, we’re caught in the middle of trying to find our own data and listening to experts and studies. It’s a balancing act.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommendations late last month that all people on school grounds should wear masks while indoors if they are in an area where the transmission rate of COVID-19 is either substantial or high. Grand Traverse County is currently rated as a substantial risk, according to the CDC.
Anderson said the students’ safety is the utmost concern for TCAPS board members, faculty and staff. But he acknowledged there have been mental health challenges and social-emotional issues related to the pandemic that gave weight to the decision to strongly recommend, but not require, masks.
“It’s kind of pervasive in our society right now to try and pick a side or say, ‘I’m right and you’re wrong,’” Anderson said. “We need to be respectful of those families’ decisions with regard to the health and welfare of their kids and not get into a coercive situation or make ‘mask police’ out of teachers and staff and create more difficult situations in a learning environment that can distract and cause harm to people if they feel they are harassed or bullied.”
Jacqueline Burke’s three children will be wearing masks on Sept. 7, the first day of school at TCAPS.
The mother of three, whose youngest, Eden, is 11 and not yet vaccinated, said the school district not taking a clear stance on mask wearing puts pressure on the children who feel safer with a mask to be different and stand out from their peers.
“That’s going to be rough,” Burke said.
The CDC said in 2019 that students who are bullied are at an increased risk for depression, anxiety and lower academic performance. The National Center for Educational Statistics said in that same year that bullied students feel negatively about themselves, their relationships with their family and friends, the school work and their physical health.
Burke isn’t necessarily worried about her children being bullied, but she does expect some of the other students to make comments to or about her children.
“It’s hard not to worry, but they’re all very strong,” she said.
Anderson said it is important that adults model the correct behavior for the children to ensure they act respectfully toward each other. Northwest Education Services, which provides services to TCAPS, is pushing the same message.
Ryan Jarvi, North Ed director of communications, said school district policies and procedures already in place should help address any bullying behaviors in regard to a student’s choice to wear or not wear a mask. Jarvi said keeping a welcoming school environment is a priority for North Ed and the 16 school districts it serves.
“Every student should feel school is a safe place where they are accepted and supported, and that’s something educators across the country are working toward in their own classrooms and hallways,” he said.
Lori White has been outspoken against school districts requiring students to wear masks. White remains unsure if she will keep her children enrolled at TCAPS even though she applauded VanWagoner for leaving the choice to the parents.
“Those are their children,” White said. “If a child gets bullied because they’re wearing a mask or if a child gets bullied because they’re not wearing a mask, it’s the parents’ choice. It shouldn’t be the health department or the school.”
Some area educators have said a little more direction from health officials could go a long way in deciding how to approach masking.
Amiee Erfourth, superintendent of Benzie Central Schools, said she and her board of education are pushing for everyone to be inclusive and respectful of everyone else’s choice when it comes to wearing a mask. Erfourth said a conscious effort will be put toward showing students how to respect differences and be supportive of those differences.
“Our primary job is to educate kids in a healthy and safe environment,” Erfourth said. “That’s our job, and we’re going to do our best to make sure our kids have access to learning and that school continues to be a place where they feel safe and comfortable.”