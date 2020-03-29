TRAVERSE CITY — Alysha Alberts has been living with bipolar type 1 disorder for about 15 years.
Even though her condition is well-controlled, Alberts knows the anxiety-producing stress of the COVID-19 pandemic could easily send her careening into the high of a manic episode and crashing into the severe depression that follows.
“It’s already hard for everyone who doesn’t have a mental illness,” said Alberts, 29. “It’s worse for those who do. With my illness I already tend to worry, I tend to obsess, I tend to bring on the negative right off the bat.”
Mental health care providers said they are reaching out to their patients and continuing treatment during this COVID-19 pandemic that keeps everyone shuttered away at home in isolation — the very thing that can trigger problems for those who live with mental disorders.
Moreover, experts suggest widespread isolation of individuals throughout communities at large could lead to anxiety and depression in those who’ve never experienced those types of medical issues. There may be lasting impacts on society as a whole.
Alberts has been laid off from her job at an eyewear company and worries whether she’ll be able to get her medications. She worries about what will happen if one of her friends has a mental health crisis and she worries about her student loan debt.
“There’s a lot of what-ifs,” Alberts said.
She’s leaning on coping skills she’s learned through the years — eating well, getting enough sleep and relaxation techniques such as prayer and meditation. The most important thing, though, is knowing when to ask for help.
“There are many different areas of coping,” Alberts said. “But it’s hard to see the logical, rational thing that you know would work when you’re in the throes of it.”
Attending a local “Connections” peer-led support group for people with mental illness is normally a part of her routine. Alberts is a trained facilitator for the group, which is sponsored by the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
But the pandemic has put the group on hold, as well as another NAMI-sponsored group for families of those with mental illness.
Judy Barrett, board president of the local NAMI chapter and a facilitator for the family support group, said a phone tree has been set up for those in both groups who would like a daily call.
A daily walk at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center grounds is also taking place for friends who are feeling isolated, though walkers will mind the six-foot social distancing rules, Barrett said.
For information on when the walk is taking place each day call NAMI volunteer members at 231-883 -8033 or 231-392-4377.
“I think it’s incredibly important even though we have to physically isolate to not socially isolate,” Barrett said.
Northern Michigan patients, society
Mental health care providers in northern Michigan continue to treat their roster of patients, despite travel restrictions and encouragement by health experts to not gather even in small groups.
“We are actively reaching out to all of our patients and offering them the option of ongoing telephonic treatment,” said Terri LaCroix-Kelty, behavioral health director for Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
“Our field is all about connecting with each other and not isolating,” she said. “We know that stress exacerbates any health condition.”
Munson’s technology workers also are striving to establish video abilities for the standard telemedicine option, she said.
“We’re being forced to be creative during this time,” LaCroix-Kelty said.
The only patients currently allowed into the hospital’s behavioral health department’s outpatient clinic are those at high-risk for substance use disorder. They are being seen in person if they are coming in as new medication-assisted treatment patients, LaCroix-Kelty said.
Meanwhile, Munson’s behavioral health caregivers are providing both talk therapy and medication reviews over the telephone. But Munson also temporarily suspended the residential substance use disorder program and the partial-hospitalization program.
Patients at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health are talking with their providers both over the phone and by video chats, said Joanie Blamer, the agency’s chief operations officer.
She said NLCMH’s patients also are receiving both talk therapy and medication reviews.
Both Blamer and LaCroix-Kelty said this worldwide pandemic and the stay-home order in Michigan are apt to also have mental health impacts on the general population.
“It’s not any surprise that people during uncertain times and during fears of the unknown ... experience an increase in anxiety and an increase in depression,” Blamer said.
“This is a concern for everyone regardless of mental illness, but isolation does exacerbate symptoms of depression and anxiety,” she said.
Some may even develop those conditions who never experienced them before, Blamer said.
LaCroix-Kelty agreed.
“Isolation is so unhealthy for people,” she said.”People should realize that in this time to have feelings of anxiety or depression is normal. Talk to somebody about it.
“So the first thing people need to do is reach out. You can’t physically right now, but you can online or on the phone.”
Additionally, it’s advisable to avoid the barrage of sensational news coverage about the pandemic, while also staying informed with trusted news sources, LaCroix-Kelty said.
“You’ve got to turn it off sometimes,” she said.
What experts are seeing
The pandemic is worrisome enough for most people. For those with anxiety disorders, it presents a special challenge, especially if they are not receiving treatment.
That’s the case for about two-thirds of people with anxiety disorders, says Dr. Bruce Schwartz, president of the American Psychiatric Association. “Those are the ones I’m worried about,” he said.
Schwartz, who maintains a practice in New York, said those who are in treatment “do pretty well” in the face of the pandemic.
Still, some psychologists say the have noticed an uptick in symptoms with the spread of the virus. And for some anxiety conditions, the recommendations from health officials can appear to feed the problem. People who fear interacting with others now hear advice to avoid crowds. People with obsessive-compulsive disorder who fear germs so much they wash their hands excessively now hear public health authorities encouraging frequent hand-washing.
Standard treatments can deal with coronavirus fears in people who already had anxiety troubles, helping them to avoid emotional extremes, psychologists say. The goal is accepting an appropriate level of anxiety and living with some uncertainty.
“You don’t have to like that any of this is happening to accept that this is our reality right now,” said Vaile Wright, director of clinical research and quality at the American Psychological Association. People can focus on what’s under their control, she said, like how to work from home or manage the kids with schools closed.
Mary Alvord, a psychologist in Rockville, Maryland, said she sees increased anxiety in people whose fear of picking up germs drives them to rituals to ease that fear.
Public health messages about cleaning surfaces and washing hands can make some patients think “we were right all along,” Alvord said.
So “we have to really deal with reality checks,” she said. People with an anxiety disorder tend to focus on “what-if” ideas and worst-case scenarios more than what is going on in the present, she said. “That’s what we’re trying to get under control.”
