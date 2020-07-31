LANSING — The initial application window is open for $8.55 million in workplace safety grants, according to a release from the state Emergency Operations Center.
The grants provide small businesses matching funds of up to $10,000 “to decrease the risk of COVID-19 spread through safety and health-related equipment purchased and training in response to COVID-19,” according to the release.
The initial application window opened July 27 and will close on Aug. 7.
Awards will be announced shortly after the application process closes.
A second phase of grants may be held if funds are available.
Businesses with fewer than 250 employees can apply.
Applications must include “a copy of their COVID-19 safety plan and description of how funds will help improve workplace safety for employees, customers and their communities.”
Grants, provided from the passage of recent federal CARES Act funding, are limited to one per company.
More information on the program is available in an online brochure at https://tinyurl.com/safetybrochure.
More information on efforts to protect Michigan workers is available at www.Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety.
