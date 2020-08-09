TRAVERSE CITY — Juliette Schultz and Carl Mormann see it every day.
They see the gritted teeth and white knuckles through invasive four-hour examinations and the subtly shaking hands atop the witness stand.
And Schultz and Mormann, both with the advocacy-based Women’s Resource Center, worry COVID-19 is making it worse.
As the pandemic rages on, 911 calls to report assaults, domestic violence, “family trouble,” personal protection order violations and stalking have accelerated, Record-Eagle records requests revealed.
Those crimes — the majority of which victimize women, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are making up a higher percentage of emergency service calls in Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
In Benzie County, dispatchers got 3 and a half percent more 911 calls between March and June in 2020 than they did in the same four months in 2019, according to call records.
That rise was driven disproportionately by a spike in domestic violence-related service calls in 2020 — up 43 percent from 2019.
“It’s not just our area — it’s all over the state,” said Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel. “People aren’t doing their normal activities. They’re not going out, they’re not going to sports, they’re not going to the gym, they’re not going out to restaurants. Everybody’s cramped in the home.”
Returning to the same house over and over is the norm, Schendel said.
What troubles him is that, under COVID, calls are starting to come from different homes.
Meanwhile, Kalkaska County’s overall 911 calls dropped by 13 percent year over year, but domestic violence calls didn’t decline with them. Instead, logs show a 15 percent increase in such calls.
Kalkaska County Prosecutor Mike Perreault saw spikes in his caseload in late March through April before leveling out. He suspects COVID-19 related stressors, particularly financial strain, play a large part.
There’s also potential for abusers to use physical isolation to their advantage.
When children — and adults — have less access to other people, abusers might try to get away with more, Perreault said.
In Leelanau County, domestic violence-related call numbers held steady, despite a 22 percent reduction in 911 calls from spring 2019 to spring 2020.
“Domestic violence is one of the No. 1 health risks facing women,” said Schultz, executive director of the nonprofit WRC, which serves Grand Traverse, Benzie, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. “Knowing that 1 in 4 women is going to be a victim of domestic violence in her lifetime, that in itself is a staggering statistic.”
Typically, Mormann and fellow advocates walk survivors through the process, be it medical treatment, therapy or pursuing charges.
“There’s a lot of anxiety involved (in) having to actually go to court when they know their abuser’s going to be present in that circumstance,” said Mormann, the center’s associate director of advocacy and a former police officer. “They feel very vulnerable.”
The Children’s Advocacy Center, which plays a similar role in cases involving children, has received more case referrals than normal, according to Executive Director Sue Bolde.
Lately, those referrals are more likely to involve physical abuse than those she’s seen in the past.
“There’s all kinds of stress that the current national circumstances are inflicting on people,” she said. “You could speculate that all that stress is increasing instances of abuse, especially physical abuse.”
Schultz said the WRC has evolved its services to better help women under the stifling pandemic. Phones are staffed 24/7 and the organization is looking into adding Zoom to its arsenal. They’ve kept their shelter open and recently reopened WRC’s thrift shop, soon to be joined by a second location, along with housing survivors in hotels where they can socially distance.
“Yeah, COVID complicates things,” Schultz said. “But we’ve adjusted to that.”
Law enforcement agencies seem to find that accommodation more difficult to implement.
“(It’s) hard to really adjust our response — I don’t know how we could,” Schendel said. “We take everything on a case-by-case basis and do the best that we can with what we have.”
Schultz and Mormann have seen calls drop off in recent weeks as well — something they fear might also be COVID-19 spurred. Schultz noted more than one instance where women declined to move to the emergency shelter WRC provides, even with danger of abuse waiting for them back home.
“When a survivor is trapped, basically being quarantined at home with her abuser, it’s hard for her to make a call,” Schultz said. “Our big concern is survivors don’t have the opportunity to reach out to us as a resource the way they might have if we weren’t sitting in the middle of COVID.”
Schultz opted against connecting dots — but it could mean those increased 911 calls end in early stages, with women declining support, charges or treatment.
Perreault shares those suspicions.
“‘They assault me, but I feel like I can’t leave the relationship because I’m financially dependent on them’ — and even more so with less employment opportunities right now,” he said. “Just because COVID’s there doesn’t necessarily mean that the resources are not available “
Schultz and other officials urge women and anyone else being abused verbally, physically or sexually to explore community resources and reach out for help.
“Victims have an outlet to at least get some help and see what other options are available, as opposed to just staying in the same old abusive situation,” Schendel said.
See more of this series at www.record-eagle.com.
Records requests still are pending with Antrim and Grand Traverse counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.