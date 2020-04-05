TRAVERSE CITY — The Families First Coronavirus Response Act includes $500 for the federal Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program.
In addition, several foods have been added to the WIC list, such as oatmeal, whole-grain pasta, whole-grain tortillas, yogurt, soy milk and several brands of cereal. Infant cereals and fruits, vegetables and meats have also been added.
WIC is for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women, and to children under 5 who are at nutritional risk. The program also provides health care referrals and nutritional education.
The additional money is available through Sept. 30. and will be allocated to all state WIC agencies.
To comply with social distancing measures and reduce visits to WIC clinics, the Act waives the in-person requirement for anyone seeking certification or recertification in the program. Height/length, weight and other requirements used to determine if a person is at risk are also being waived.
For a detailed list of the WIC food changes, visit https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-71547_ 4910-211359--,00.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.