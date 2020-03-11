TRAVERSE CITY — A handful of northwest Lower Michigan residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease as the world's leading health authority declared the crisis a pandemic.
Expressing alarm both about mounting infections and inadequate government responses, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic, but added that it's not too late for countries to act.
By reversing course and using the charged word "pandemic" that it had previously shied away from, the United Nations health agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
"We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
"All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response," he said. "We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction."
In the United States, Michigan this week became the latest among Midwestern states to announce COVID-19 cases — two presumptive positive cases, one in Wayne County and the other in Oakland County.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan did not rise on Wednesday.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 77 people have been tested and 57 results came back clear. There are 18 test results that remain pending, online data shows.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke Wednesday afternoon and encouraged citizens to take efforts to slow the spread of the virus to better ensure medical facilities have adequate staff and resources for the most vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.
"Think about those who are at risk of severe illnesses," Whitmer said. "We are Michiganders first and we must take care of one another."
Whitmer encouraged businesses to allow telecommuting among employees whenever possible and even suggested universities, colleges and school districts carefully consider limitations to face-to-face learning, especially as the virus inevitably spreads.
"This is to keep the most number of people safe," Whitmer said.
Several higher education institutions have already canceled classes and opted for online lectures, but not all.
Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City will remain open, but technology teams are working with faculty and staff to prepare in case the college needs to close, officials said.
However, NMC officials did cancel the first scheduled study abroad trip, which was meant to go to Ireland on March 28.
Statewide, nearly 500 residents have been monitored for COVID-19 and 87 remain under observation, DHHS data shows.
Some of those tested are from this region.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials so far tested just one local resident, said Rose Ann Davis, agency spokeswoman.
Additionally, health officials monitored two Grand Traverse County residents, Davis said, though the quarantine periods already ended for them both.
In District Health Department No. 10, the 10-county district that stretches from Grayling and Kalkaska south to beyond Big Rapids, officials conducted three COVID-19 screenings. Two of those tests came back negative and the third remains pending, said Jeannine Taylor, district communications director.
She also said the district monitored two people for the virus, only one of whom still remains under observation.
Taylor said the district will not reveal where those tested reside within the geographically large district because of privacy concerns, at least at this time.
Even fewer details are coming out of another local health department.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. There are no positive cases there yet, but officials won't say how many have been tested.
"We have tested people and we are monitoring people," said Jane Sundmacher, agency spokeswoman. "We're not sharing those numbers."
Officials with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department could not be reached on Wednesday about the number of testing and monitoring cases.
Meanwhile, Munson Medical Center in Traverse City instituted new visitor restrictions Wednesday and recommended employees nix travel to conferences and other events that involve large crowds, said Dianne Michalek, vice-president of marketing and communications.
Nobody who is ill will be allowed to visit Munson's patients. In fact, they won't be allowed inside medical facilities at all unless they require treatment, Michalek said.
It's all part of the hospital's pandemic response plan which officials green-lit Wednesday, she said.
"We flipped that switch and activated our incident command structure," Michalek said.
