LELAND — A question on the May 5 ballot is no small ask for Leland Public School.
The district’s annual renewal of its 10.9-mill levy on non-homestead properties like lake cottages and summer homes would give the district about $4 million of its roughly $5.5 million budget, district Interim Superintendent Mike Hartigan said. Without it, the school would be in dire straits come August.
“We could open, but we wouldn’t stay open for very long, because the next chance to collect would be the December taxes,” he said.
That’s why Hartigan is hoping voters will cast their ballots despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related social distancing orders.
Those who want to vote safely got help from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order encouraging near-total absentee voting for the election.
Michigan voters already gave themselves the right to vote absentee for any reason in 2018, and Whitmer wrote that conducting the May 5 election by mail gives voters a viable alternative to casting ballots in person.
“Doing so permits Michigan voters to exercise their democratic rights while minimizing their exposure to the imminent and severe threat posed by COVID-19,” Whitmer wrote in her order.
Whitmer’s order temporarily waives parts of state law requiring an election be held in a physical polling place, while requiring jurisdictions keep at least one spot open for in-person voting. Clerks and election workers must take precautions to curb COVID-19’s spread at these locations.
The order instructs local government clerks to start prepping for an election done mostly by mail, and encourages anyone who hasn’t registered to vote to do so by April 20 — local clerks still will take applications through May 5, but anyone registering in person should call ahead to their local government.
Leelanau County Clerk Michelle Crocker said that means sending out applications to the roughly 3,000 voters across five townships that make up the Leland Public School district. They’ll also get postage-paid return envelopes.
In-person voting won’t be at a typical precinct polling place, but done at a local clerk’s office by filling out an absentee ballot in person, Crocker said. Voters will receive notice where those in-person places will be, but Crocker stressed that anyone who can vote by mail, should.
Leland Public School board President Bill Robinson said he’s not overly concerned about turnout in an election that already sees high numbers of absentee voting.
“Sure, I think turnout will be a little lower than normal elections, but hopefully it won’t have an outcome on our vote,” he said.
Elk Rapids Public Schools pulled its ballot question shortly after Whitmer ordered schools to temporarily close, district Finance Director Bill Melching said.
The district had planned to ask for a 0.48-mill increase to renovate school facilities but decided now isn’t the time to ask taxpayers for more money, Melching said.
“Even though it was only a small amount, we do not believe the timing was right, our families have enough to deal with,” he said.
Not everyone agrees with Whitmer’s order. State Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said the May election should be consolidated with the Aug. 4 statewide primary. He questioned in a release whether mailing everyone an absentee ballot application is a wise use of resources when people already have the right to vote that way, and called his proposed move a wiser, safer choice.
Bobby Leddy, Whitmer’s deputy press secretary, said in an email that other voters have taken similar steps, and canceling an election would set a dangerous precedent, especially after voters overwhelmingly adopted no-reason absentee voting in 2018.
Jake Rollow, communications director for the Department of State, said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked school districts for weeks to postpone their elections until August if possible. Some could, but others couldn’t.
Leland Public School is among those that can’t. Hartigan said an August vote would be too late for the summer tax collection.
A request for comment from Stamas’ staff wasn’t returned Monday.
