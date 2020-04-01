In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells Michigan residents to stay at home, in her most sweeping order of the coronavirus crisis, Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lansing. The governor warned that a million people could need hospital beds if they keep mixing with each other and spreading the illness. Whitmer talked about dire results akin to those seen in Italy if people don't follow her order.