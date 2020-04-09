TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down vacation travel and extended the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' Executive Order through April 30.
The order announced Thursday placed more stringent regulations on essential businesses and travel while clarifying exceptions to the order.
Beginning April 10, travel between two homes or to vacation homes is prohibited. The order also put statewide bans on short-term or vacation rentals except when they are being used for medical personnel who are quarantining from family members.
Businesses that have been deemed essential must follow more rigorous social distancing guidelines that include a reduced occupancy limit for stores, large and small.
Stores of 50,000 sq. ft. or more can only allow four customers per 1,000 sq. ft. of retail space and must shut down garden centers, furniture sales, carpet and flooring and paint departments.
Smaller stores must limit their occupancy to 25 percent of what the normal occupancy limit allowed by the fire marshal. All stores must now create formulated lines outside their doors to allow proper social distancing and have to monitor the number of patrons in their store.
Whitmer also instructed Michigan businesses to stop advertising non-essential goods starting April 13 to try and keep people from going out for unnecessary things.
Any size gathering, public or private, has been temporarily prohibited.
Under the order outside activities such as hiking, running, biking and kayaking are still permitted but a 6-foot distance must be maintained from anyone not living in your household.
"This doesn't mean everything will go back to normal on May 1," Whitmer said in a statement. "But based on the data we have right now, this is the appropriate window for an extension."
