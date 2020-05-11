TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it's possible some parts of Michigan may re-open sooner than others as state health officials wish to more than double daily COVID-19 testing statewide.
"Our goal is to test 450,000 Michiganders in the month of May," she said.
The governor said she is "cautiously optimistic" about data showing the progression of the disease on Monday, when new coronavirus cases in Michigan grew slowly, rising less than 1 percent to nearly 47,560 total, the state health department said.
Michigan's death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel virus, increased by 33 to 4,584, officials reported.
Northern Lower Michigan health officials on Monday identified just two new cases of COVID-19 in the 17-county region — one in Grand Traverse and the other in Otsego — and confirmed one additional death.
The death was of a 68-year-old man from Otsego County, confirmed Jayne Sundmacher, spokesperson for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. She said the man died on Sunday.
Whitmer said aggressive actions taken statewide have worked to help slow the spread of the disease, but social distancing cannot be tolerated indefinitely. That's why she said widespread testing and contact tracing are both critical as the state moves forward and re-opens the economy.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Michigan's rate of increases in new cases has continued to slow and the statewide rate of new infections dropped 25 percent in the past seven days.
Additionally, Khaldun said the percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 continues to decrease.
"The good news is that as our testing volume increases in communities, the percent of those tests that are positive continues to go down," she said, adding the rate was 7 percent positive on Friday.
"We are definitely on the right trajectory," Khaldun said.
However, the public health doctor begged the public not to become complacent and instead continue to adhere to stay-home orders, restrict travel and follow social distancing guidelines — including wearing masks in public.
"We must stay the course. We cannot ease up too soon. People will unnecessarily die," Khaldun said.
She said "aggressive" testing, contact tracing and isolation policies are the only ways to "get ahead" of the disease.
Tricia Foster, the state's chief operating officer, reported the federal government last week committed to match Michigan's goal to heighten daily COVID-19 testing capacity from 15,000 to 30,000 over the next month. The first shipment of swabs and other supplies from the federal government arrived Monday, she said.
Foster said that greater rate of testing would help Michigan reach the goal of testing 1 to 2 percent of the state's population on a weekly basis, according to guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's a key step in the state being able to lessen pandemic-related restrictions, she said.
On Friday, Northwest Michigan Health Services in Traverse City announced a "testing-for-all" policy in partnership with the state health department. The facility opened a drive-up test site April 13.
But on Monday morning, Long Lake Township resident Cheryl Hilton said she couldn't get an appointment for herself nor for her husband, Charlie.
"We've been feeling unwell. I don't know if it's a cold. I don't know if it's allergies," Hilton said.
She got up early Monday morning to sit by the phone and call as soon as the clinic opened. She said the hope was to get tested as soon as possible.
Gwen Williams, chief development officer for the clinic, said those with possible COVID-19 symptoms are still required to get a doctor's order for a test.
"The reason for that is to make sure they are medically followed," Williams said, explaining how some may be encouraged to directly go to a hospital based on an assessment of the severity of their symptoms.
"You don't have to come in. That can be a phone visit or a video visit," Williams said. "We just really want people with symptoms to get medical treatment, not just tested."
Those without symptoms can simply schedule an appointment, part of the effort to ramp up testing statewide.
Hilton said she would call her own doctor's office either Monday afternoon or first thing Tuesday morning to acquire test orders for both she and her husband.
