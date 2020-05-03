LANSING — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to capitol protests in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union early Sunday afternoon.
"We have to listen to the epidemiologist and health experts and displays like the one we saw at our capitol is not representative of who we are," Whitmer said.
Whitmer said the actions at the capitol represented "some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country."
"The fact of the matter is, we're in a global pandemic," Whitmer said. "This isn't something we just negotiate ourselves out of as political matter. This is a public health crisis that is taking the lives of almost 70,000 Americans has put 30 million people into unemployment."
President Donald Trump responded to the protests early Friday in a Tweet by calling the protesters "very good people." He called on the governor of Michigan, Whitmer, to "give a little, and put out the fire."
"Whether you agree with me or not, I'm working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan," Whitmer said. "I'm going to continue to do my job, regardless of what tweets come out or what polls come out or what people think makes sense.
"We're gonna listen to facts and science because we've got to get this right."
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 547 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Sunday. MDHHS also announced 29 deaths, the state's eighth lowest daily increase in the pandemic's history (not including days with zero).
Michigan recorded its largest week in testing on record, according to The COVID-19 Tracking Project, a dataset maintained by The Atlantic. More than 61,000 test results were logged from Sunday April 26 to May 3 for an average of 8,700 per day.
One case was added in the region, Alpena County, with no deaths. The state revised its count in Benzie County to tally four cases instead of five. The number of cases of COVID-19 in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region is 416 with 35 deaths.
Previous data and press releases suggested data on Sundays tended to be lower.
