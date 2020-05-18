TRAVERSE CITY [mdash] Rebecca J. Erickson, 71, of Traverse City, passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020. Born, March 17, 1949 to Ruth M. and Elmer C. Erickson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Lee; mother, Ruth M. and father Elmer C. Erickson. "Becky" was known for creating th…