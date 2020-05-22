FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speeks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer on Friday, May 22, 2020, extended Michigan's stay-at-home order just over two additional weeks, through June 12, also keeping closed theaters, gyms and other places of public accommodation at least until that time. She also extended her emergency declaration through June 19. File