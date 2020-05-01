LANSING — Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued to lift some of the restrictions on the stay at home order Friday.
In addition to construction work, real estate activities and work that is “primarily and traditionally performed outdoors” may resume May 7 because of a lower-risk to COVID-19 exposure.
“My public health team will be monitoring very closely to evaluate the effects of allowing these activities have on our public health,” Whitmer said. “I want to be clear, the 'stay home, stay safe' order remains in effect until May 15. It will not be business as usual in Michigan for some time, but we are starting to turn that dial.”
The order also allowed manufacturers to return to work if they produce materials that’d help businesses retrofit their workplaces, and established protocols for businesses to take so that their workers are safe.
Earlier in her press conference Whitmer also responded to Thursday’s protests inside and on the lawn of the capitol by calling the scene “disturbing.”
“Swastikas, Confederate flags, nooses and automatic rifles do not represent who we are as Michiganders,” Whitmer said.
COVID-19 in Northern Michigan
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan reported Friday that operations at the Northern Michigan Regional Laboratory have shifted to support and prioritize COVID-19 testing.
The laboratory was established in 2004 in response to the events of 9/11 to conduct proficiency testing for biological threat agents. As funding for the program decreased, the Health Department has utilized the facility for water quality testing.
At full capacity the Health Department says the lab will be able to run nearly 70 tests daily. That would involve a combination of rapid testing, which the Health Department is already using in long term care facilities, and high-volume units.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 977 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, roughly the same count as Thursday’s increase in cases and 373 cases lower than last Friday’s count. Seventy-seven deaths were announced.
Two new cases in the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region were reported in Friday’s count — one in Missaukee County and one in Roscommon County. One death was announced in Alpena County. The state also revised its counts by removing two cases in both Benzie and Alpena counties.
Both Otsego County and Crawford County’s number of cases did not increase in Friday’s report. The state revised Crawford County’s cases by one.
The number of reported cases in MERC Region 6 are now 406 with 35 deaths.
“We continue to see a flattening in cases overall,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive. “I attribute this mainly to the efforts of Michigan residents to stay home to stay safe and to limit their activities as much as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.