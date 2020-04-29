TRAVERSE CITY — Construction workers can plan to return to work in another week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during Wednesday’s update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Democratic governor said it will be a gradual process to re-open the economy which will come in stages, phasing out her stay-home orders. Decisions about how to proceed will be based on science, she said, not emotion and politics.
Lawmakers aren’t going to rush her, Whitmer said when asked about horse-trading emergency declaration extensions for future stay-home orders out of the Legislature.
“This is not a political problem that we have. This is a public health crisis. This is a global pandemic. We’ve already lost over 3,700 Michiganders — more than we lost in Vietnam,” Whitmer said.
The governor said she will not negotiate with state lawmakers over her request for them to lengthen her emergency declaration by 28 days before it expires late Thursday. A lawmaker-approved extension, she said, would keep in place liability protections for health care workers and first responders amid the outbreak.
An email released by Whitmer’s office shows Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey proposed a pair of one-week extensions of the emergency in exchange for giving lawmakers a say in any future stay-at-home restrictions. Republicans complain that the restrictions are excessive.
Whitmer said she does not need legislative approval to continue exercising her emergency powers, and she won’t negotiate them away for an emergency declaration extension.
“I am completely focused on saving lives,” she said. “I’m not going to engage in political negotiations with anybody. We don’t have time for politics and games when people’s lives are on the line.”
State Rep. Triston Cole of the 105th District said lawmakers aren’t politicizing this pandemic — the governor is.
He said it’s “absurd and absolutely false” to believe legislators are uncaring about the crisis that has killed thousands in Michigan. Whitmer’s comments on Wednesday seem to suggest just that, he said.
“It’s insulting that she feels we don’t all have friends and family and colleagues that we care about,” Cole said.
The Republican lawmaker said the Legislature wants to work in a bipartisan way to fight this continuing crisis, but Whitmer “has slammed the door every single time and people are fed up with it.”
Cole said lawmakers want to fix the governor’s “sloppy, one-size-fits-all orders,” but be sure to re-open the economy safely in ways that will protect lives.
“For example, Antrim County with its 24,000 residents is vastly different than Wayne County with its 1.725 million,” Cole said.
Locally, contractors said they are glad they have a date on the calendar when they and their workers will punch the time clock again.
The developers of a mixed-use building at the corner of Front and Pine streets anticipated Whitmer’s official announcement Wednesday that construction will be allowed to restart on May 7.
“This morning we had a call with all the players, and we are revising our schedule,” Joe Sarafa said Wednesday afternoon. “We plan to start up as soon as possible — no longer than a week from Monday.”
He and Erik Falconer own Pine Street Development One, the company constructing the 58-foot-tall building that will house 4Front Credit Union offices and other businesses. Progress on the project stalled when Whitmer ordered the statewide stoppage of construction work.
“A lot of people are going to be grateful for the opportunity to get back to work,” Sarafa said.
Michael Kline, Co-Owner of Leelanau Builders LLC said he’s definitely excited to return to the grind, not just for himself, but for the sense of economic confidence among his employees.
“It’s going to be somewhat of a phase-in and when I say that I’m probably bringing in some of the crew before the rest of the crew,” Kline said. “It’s gonna take probably a month to get our schedules back and some semblance of order.”
The news that Whitmer was lifting construction restrictions in a week should unclog a lot of pipes in the region.
Bob O’Hara, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Grand Traverse Area has 350 members, about 125 of which are licensed builders.
“I have a lot of anxious builders that were happy about this (announcement).” O’Hara said. “Almost everyone has projects in the pipeline.”
The Home Builders Association of Michigan surveyed its members last week and reported 94 percent of its members updated their work safety plans for COVID-19 and 92 percent have the necessary personal protection equipment to return to work.
“I think that accurately reflects where we are as a region,” O’Hara said.
Lisa Peacock, health official for two local district health departments said workers in construction and landscaping jobs typically involve low numbers of people in enclosed spaces. That’s why they will be able to return to work next, she said.
Peacock is the health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. She said the level of compliance among area businesses with local health orders to enforce social distancing, heighten sanitizing protocols and screen employees for symptoms has been very encouraging.
The hope is area residents and business operators will continue to cooperate with those public health orders in the days and weeks to come, Peacock said.
She said much more testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, will be needed before state-level decision-making can happen regarding the whole region being completely economically re-opened.
“I’m not sure there is a magic number that would serve as a trigger,” Peacock said.
Locally, 22 new cases of the disease were reported Wednesday in the 17-county region, but no additional deaths, according to statistics released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Records show Alpena County had the most additional cases on Wednesday at nine, followed by both Crawford and Otsego counties with three new cases each. Benzie County had two new cases and one new case was found in each of Antrim, Leelanau, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford counties.
Statewide deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose by 103 to 3,670 on Wednesday. Confirmed virus cases rose about 3 percent statewide to 40,399.
The Associated Press and Record-Eagle reporters Dan Nielsen, Sheri McWhirter, Mark Urban and Andrew Rosenthal contributed to this article.
