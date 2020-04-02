LANSING — Days of rumors were confirmed when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday an executive order shuttering all schools — both public and private — for the remainder of the school year.
The move comes as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan pushes near the 10,000 mark and the death toll reaches 337.
Whitmer's original order called for school districts to close up face-to-face instruction until April 13. The increase in both COVID-19 cases and deaths forced the governor to make the call to keep education at home through the rest of the 2019-20 year, which ends in June for most of the state's nearly 900 school districts, she said.
"I know this is hard, and I know this raises a lot of questions," Whitmer said. "I know that there is a lot of anxiety about how we're going to move forward and meet the needs of our kids. I feel it, too. ... But this is the best thing we can do for the health of our children, for the tens of thousands of educators in Michigan who work in our schools.
"This will ensure more kids and educators will return to school happy and healthy at the start of next school year."
The executive order does not mean instruction stops, Whitmer said.
Whitmer directed all school districts to develop an "alternative learning plan" for students to continue their education, acknowledging the plans will be different for all districts and reflect the best interests of the children in the communities.
She also said districts must make the lessons and materials accessible to all students, including those without access to the internet and internet-enabled devices. Whitmer clarified that students and parents unable to participate in online instruction because of that barrier "will not be punished."
Whitmer also asked for all districts to install a plan to make sure all high school seniors on track to graduate stay on that track. All school employees will also be paid for the rest of the school year, the governor announced.
