TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shut down vacation travel and extended the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" Executive Order through April 30.
The order announced Thursday placed more stringent regulations on essential businesses and travel while clarifying exceptions to the order.
Beginning April 10, travel between two residences or to vacation homes is prohibited. The order also put statewide bans on short-term or vacation rentals except when used for medical personnel who are quarantining from family members.
Businesses deemed essential must follow more rigorous social distancing guidelines, including a reduced occupancy limit for stores, large and small.
Stores of 50,000 square feet or more can allow only four customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space and must shut down garden centers, furniture sales, carpet and flooring and paint departments.
Smaller stores must limit occupancy to 25 percent of normal occupancy limits allowed by the fire marshal. All stores must create formulated lines outside their doors to allow proper social distancing and must monitor the number of patrons in their store.
Whitmer also instructed Michigan businesses to stop advertising non-essential goods starting April 13 to discourage trips out for unnecessary things.
Any size gathering, public or private, has been temporarily prohibited.
Under the order outside activities such as hiking, running, biking and kayaking still are permitted but a 6-foot distance must be maintained from anyone not living in your household.
"This doesn't mean everything will go back to normal on May 1," Whitmer said in a statement. "But based on the data we have right now, this is the appropriate window for an extension."
The order clarified a lot of questions Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg has been fielding from locals during the past two weeks.
Moeggenberg said the county has received dozens of complaints of violations of the executive order but has only had to issue a "handful" of cease and desist orders to businesses.
The executive order provided a list of workers deemed essential by the state to clarify who should be leaving their homes for work (see box).
Moeggenberg said Grand Traverse County business owners have been cooperative and the majority of inquiries have come from owners seeking council on the executive order.
The extension met immediate fire from lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield.
"The government shouldn't be deciding who is essential. Everyone in Michigan is essential," Chatfield said in a statement immediately following the Governor's press conference. "Instead Gov. Whitmer should be asking what jobs and activities can be done safely."
Chatfield said the order went against the recommendations of the caucus, who want to allow low-risk communities and workplaces to resume normal function. Calls from the Record-Eagle to four members of the Republican caucus were not returned Thursday evening.
"I think people are frustrated because the order is written in a way that there are loopholes to have certain businesses continue to function," Moeggenberg said. "People just want to understand why their business is being asked to close down. Everyone has been very easy to work with so far."
Moeggenberg said the county is considering posting signage at county parks and trails to help remind people to social distance even when outside. It is too hard to police groups of people in public without context but officers have been reminding large groups of the guidelines. No tickets or fines for non-compliance have been issued by the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office as of April 9.
Moeggenberg said local law enforcement agencies are not looking to ticket residents but the order gives them the authority to do so.
Single new cases of COVID-19 in Charlevoix and Emmet counties were announced Thursday with no new deaths from the respiratory illness in northwest lower Michigan.
Two new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Roscommon County as the state also started reporting the number of recovered patients statewide.
The state defines recovered patients as those who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and are alive and well 30 days after the onset of symptoms. Because of the length of recovery time and delay in testing data is only available for cases that were positive before March 4, leaving the number of recovered patients at 56.
Statewide cases jumped 1,158 on Thursday with 117 new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 21,504 positive cases and 1,076 deaths in Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.