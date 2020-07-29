TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula now must follow the same nightlife restrictions as the rest of the state, after an amendment to the state’s MI Safe Start order.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Wednesday with added restrictions for Regions 6 and 8 of the state’s MI Safe Start plan.
Actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 now include:
- Limits on indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer
- Closing indoor service at bars with more than 70 percent of sales from alcohol.
Additionally, commercial casinos in Detroit may reopen at 15 percent capacity beginning Aug. 5. Several tribal casinos statewide already reopened at limited capacity, including Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands.
“After seeing a resurgence in cases connected to social gatherings across the state, we must further limit gatherings for the health of our community and economy,” Whitmer said in a press release. “By taking these strong actions, we will be better positioned to get our children back into classrooms and avoid a potentially devastating second wave.”
The amendments — which go into effect Friday — put the region in the same position with regard to restaurants and indoor gatherings as the remainder of the state of Michigan. Whitmer suspended indoor service at bars in most of the state — excluding MERC regions 6 and 8 — on July 1. Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan, which the remainder of the state is in, permits indoor gatherings of 10 or fewer.
Outdoor gatherings remain limited to 250 in regions 6 and 8. In other regions of the state, that number is 100.
Scott Lama, general manager of Bootleggers and Dillingers, said in an email the establishments he operates would not fall under the category outlined in the order to cease indoor services. The businesses’ food sales account for more than 30 percent of the bars’ sales.
Other bar operators contacted after the order was signed still were working to determine the order’s reach and impact.
Whitmer’s order states a Torch Lake sandbar party during the Fourth of July weekend has been linked to at least 43 confirmed cases. Previously, local Health Officials did not release data on the number of cases from the party the weekend that attracted thousands of partiers.
“COVID-19’s resurgence is closely associated with super-spreading events at large social gatherings, often attended by young people,” the order reads.
After an update, the MI Start Map dashboard has the Traverse City Economic Recovery Region listed as “medium” risk.
“The Traverse City Region has decreased case counts and positivity over two weeks,” the update said.
Additionally, in Wednesday’s data set from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Grand Traverse County Health Department did not report any new cases of COVID-19 or community exposure sites.
Active cases went down by three because of recovered cases, now 97.
According to Emmy Schumacher, public information officer for the Health Department, Wednesday’s data did not include results from a testing event last weekend at East Middle School. Previously the health department said the results would be available Tuesday.
Outside of Grand Traverse County, the number of cases in the 17-county Traverse City Economic Recovery Region rose by six Wednesday with no new deaths.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan added two cases with a primary residence in Otsego County and one in Charlevoix and Emmet County. Case investigations for those are in progress. Additionally, one case was added in Cheboygan and Roscommon counties, according to the state’s data.
Cases in the state of Michigan rose by just under 1,000, with about one-third attributable to older lab results reported Wednesday because of a backlogged reporting system.
Two new deaths were reported Wednesday, nudging the statewide total for the week to 31.
Of them, 17 have previously been attributed to a review of vital records.
Roughly 68,000 tests were added to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ dashboard Wednesday, a record high for the state. Other state milestones were the highest number of tests week-to-date, 238,000 or 1 in every 48 residents, and the lowest percent positivity rate since July 7 — 2.06 percent.
“Each region of the state is now meeting the goal for testing for their region, which is a good sign,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive at a Tuesday press conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.