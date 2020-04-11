TRAVERSE CITY — The state of Michigan saw a large increase in the amount of recovered patients, adding 377 to the 433 who have beat the virus.
This number will continue to rise as more time passes. The state defines someone to have recovered from COVID-19 as alive and well 30 days from the onset of symptoms and began recording from March 4 onset.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services only releases recovery numbers once a week, on Saturdays, with this being the second week of data.
The northwest lower Michigan region saw an increase of 11 positive cases on Saturday and one death in Wexford County.
District Health Department No. 10 announced Saturday the first death from COVID-19 in Wexford County.
The individual was a male in his 60s who had been hospitalized at Munson Healthcare Cadillac since April 4.
Crawford and Kalkaska counties each received three new positive results.
Grand Traverse, Emmet, Charlevoix and Otsego counties also saw new positive cases.
Lisa Peacock, health officer at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, is warning families about limiting contact during the Easter holiday on Sunday.
“We miss our families and we miss our friends,” Peacock said in a statement. “However, we know that it is likely the more compliant we can be, the more likely we will be able to enjoy each other’s physical presence again soon.”
