TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night drew a big audience even though no one was in attendance.
The event normally draws crowds of more than a hundred at the City Opera House. TCNewTech and Traverse Connect held their first Virtual Pitch Night on April 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new format was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and allowed Pitch Night to reach 1,200 people.
TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said there were 420 engagements on Facebook and 137 views on YouTube.
“Normally we get 150-200 people who will attend an event and we have a much similar reach,” Szunko said. “We definitely saw increased participation and it is definitely growing. People can replay it and continue to share it.”
After rechecking the numbers late Monday morning and the Virtual Pitch Night has a reach of 1,885 people with 764 engagements. TCNewTech’s Facebook page had 11 shares and 950 views, a 2,700 percent increase on its Facebook page from the week before.
At each pitch night, as many as five start-ups each make a five minute presentation seeking funding. The winner, as determined by audience vote, receives $500.
Beyond the money, Pitch Night is about networking, feedback and getting noticed.
Four companies made presentations at the April 7 Virtual Pitch Night. One of those was a ‘Bar Napkin’ pitch related to the coronavirus outbreak. A committee of five TCNewTech board members selected Good Vibes as the ‘Bar Napkin’ participant.
The Virtual Pitch Night winner and the $500 top prize sponsored by 4Front Credit Union was Telebehavioral Health.US. The Ada-based company is an “affordable, direct to consumer behavioral healthcare platform.”
Telebehavioral Health offers online consultations with licensed therapists. The company’s slogan is: Same therapy. Different couch.
In addition to Good Vibes, Neaton Mathematics and 2MG Medical were the other finalists at Virtual Pitch Night.
Szunko said pitches, and the winner, can come from other outside the region.
“We bring in new ideas from outside the area because we want to introduce them to our area and also to encourage them that this area is a great place for incubator start-ups and successful businesses,” she said.
Pitch Night, scheduled for the first Tuesday of the month, may return to its traditional live-audience format.
“Our community enjoys face-to-face sharing ... and adult beverages,” Szunko joked.
But Szunko said Pitch Night is prepared if social-distancing policies remain in place.
“Now that we have the technology, we’re prepared either way,” she said.
A voting audience of about 50 people decided the Virtual Pitch Night winner. Szunko said those numbers are similar to the traditional event.
Following the pitches and questions from the livestream audience, emcee Lisa Baker-Lorincz shared some of the other ‘Bar Napkin’ ideas related to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to a release from TCNewTech, those ideas included a low-cost mechanical ventilator for patients in critical condition and an app for use in medical screening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.