TRAVERSE CITY — Prince is delighted his owner is working from home, but it makes conducting hearings a bit more difficult for 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
He and other Grand Traverse County judges have been utilizing Zoom, a video-calling service, to hold arraignments, bond hearings and sentencings.
Elsenheimer and fellow judge Thomas Power have conducted two criminal case days and cleared about 30 items from the court’s growing docket, Elsenheimer said Wednesday.
“I was in my house on the first day — that presents some issues,” he said. “I have a dog that likes to jump on me. Nobody knew, but the dog had its darn ball and wanted me to go out and play.”
Now, he tends to work from an empty courtroom. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, it has been much quieter office space.
Case prosecutors, defendants, court recorders and defense attorneys appear from their living rooms, offices or whatever other socially distant spot of their choosing.
“It’s a creative solution,” Elsenheimer said. “It’s not ideal — my preference is to have all the parties together. But we’re doing what we can with what we have to work with.”
Most focus has been on incarcerated defendants, said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
She has appeared — on-screen from home — for personal protection order hearings, pleas, emergency bond hearings and sentencings. A few mental illness-related cases have also been pushed to the top of the list, as well as abuse and neglect cases and emergency child removals.
“They start out a little clunky, but people kinda figure it out,” Moeggenberg said. “Overall, I think it’s been pretty successful.”
Defense Attorney Paul Jarboe agrees.
“It’s working as well as you hope it can,” he said. “The whole idea of not being in the courtroom together with the judge and the other attorney or even the client is challenging.”
Remote hearings aren’t a usual practice. Normally, defendants can attend arraignments and a short list of other court actions remotely, but felony sentencings, preliminary exams and most other hearings must be conducted in-person.
The Michigan Supreme Court lifted those guidelines last month in an effort to slow the coronavirus’ spread.
Elsenheimer expects to start on the court’s civil docket within the next few weeks.
But not everything is flowing smoothly. Non-pressing criminal cases and almost all civil matters have been put on hold under the governor’s stay-home order and the ongoing pandemic.
One concern is jury trials — they’re stacking up, Elsenheimer says.
“Obviously, we need about 50 people to select a jury and we just can’t do that right now,” he said. “It’s up in the air.”
He isn’t sure when that might change. For now, such matters have been adjourned and are yet to be rescheduled. He doesn’t expect them to return to dockets anytime soon.
“I think all of us hope we can get back to what was the normal before the virus outbreak as soon as we can,” Jarboe said. “But I think this will be the new normal for the next 30 or potentially 45 days.”
See COVID-19 updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.