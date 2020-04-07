TRAVERSE CITY — Judy Ross sat next to her black Labrador, Corabelle, in the back of her SUV as she waited in the parking lot of the Oakwood Veterinary Hospital.
Normally, Ross and Corabelle would have sauntered inside, chatted up the receptionists and vet techs before heading into an exam room to be seen.
But these are not normal times — even for dogs, cats and the other four-legged and winged creatures some call pets.
“In the last two weeks, this is the only thing I’ve gone to, the only reason I’ve left the house,” Ross said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer amended her original executive order limiting veterinary services even further last week as she attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
All “non-essential” services that are not necessary to preserve the life of an animal, treat serious pain or euthanize an animal or prevent the spread of infectious disease are postponed.
Corabelle tore off a nail on her back paw all the way to her knuckle, which led to an infection and ultimately the amputation of her toe. Ross said Corabelle chewed into her stitches last Wednesday and was bleeding past the point where she could get it under control.
“I couldn’t seem to wrap it well enough to keep her away from it, so I brought her back in and they rewrapped it,” Ross said.
The same procedure needed to be done Friday morning.
“I’m appreciative that they’re being as careful as they can be,” Ross said. “I’d hate to not be able to bring her.”
Dr. KC Van Fleet said Oakwood was already limiting appointments to ill patients and essential appointments before Whitmer’s original order and changed standards to limit face-to-face contact with people. Only employees are allowed in the building currently, Van Fleet said, which he called a “huge learning curve.”
“Given the nature of veterinary medicine, we rely on our clients to tell us what is going on with their pet,” he said.
Pet caretakers call the front office when they arrive and wait in their car for a veterinary technician, who is wearing a facemask and protective gloves, to come out and collect the person’s pet and then take the animal inside to be seen and treated.
“We are calling this curbside service,” Van Fleet said.
Jessica Face, hospital manager at the Companion Animal Hospital of Traverse City, said these practices are “the new norm.”
“It’s strange,” Face said. “It’s strange for all of us going through it. It’s a different way of treating our patients, but our treatment hasn’t changed a bit. Our doctors are still doing the same exam they would in front of clients, because we have a very high standard of care.”
That standard of care comes at a cost, and the limited services means there is less money coming into the practice. Face said she has had to cut back the hours her staff is working to make up for the lost income.
“That’s the hard part, because these girls need their money and live off of their paycheck,” she said. “If they’re not getting their hours, that puts a strain on them and that’s when their anxiety goes up.”
No plans are in place to close the hospital altogether, Van Fleet said, adding that the only scenario in which they would stop vital treatments and surgeries would be by a direct and forced closure from the health department or other governing body.
“Until that happens,” Van Fleet said, “we will be here for all our clients and their pets.”
In an effort to keep the staff mentally strong through the pandemic, Van Fleet said they have daily check-ins with all employees to make sure their mental health and stress levels are being addressed. They are also offering time off when requested in case of “overwhelming stress, anxiety or concerns for their health.”
“We are faced with the moral and ethical obligation to preserve animal life,” Van Fleet said. “We are all in this together.”
