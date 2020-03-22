TRAVERSE CITY — Vietnam vets sometimes say they remember the sounds of war; Chet Salisbury remembers the smell.
Acrid, chemical and burnt.
Salisbury was in the U.S. Army in 1970, working as an engineer, living in a tent along the Mekong River during the war. The scenery there was lush and beautiful.
“When I think of Vietnam, I try to keep my thoughts on that,” he said in a telephone interview.
Salisbury, who’d just turned 21, worked with a unit that built roads and moved heavy equipment.
The smell he remembers came from defoliant — Agent Orange — sprayed to kill mosquito breeding sites, and from the asphalt pit his unit helped build, supply and maintain.
About four years ago — 1,420 days to be exact — Salisbury had a double lung transplant. The only reason Salisbury is sharing his story with the Record-Eagle is to help others, he said.
He’s not sure his time in country, breathing herbicide spray and asphalt fumes gave him the disease that filled his lungs with scar tissue. But he’s not sure it didn’t.
“In 2013, I went to Montana for Christmas to visit my son,” Salisbury recalls. “You know how it can take a little while to adapt to higher altitudes? Well I did not adapt. I couldn’t breathe.”
The feeling of impending suffocation is not one Salisbury, 71, will ever forget.
The potential to feel it again, in the event he contracts COVID-19, is never far from his mind.
“Anyone with a chronic pulmonary condition is more at risk,” said Dr. Daniel Navin, Salibury’s pulmonologist. “We are fielding phone calls from anxious patients and we’re doing what we can to minimize visits to urgent consults and those with serious conditions.”
The Centers for Disease Control and the American Lung Association both have said people with asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis and other lung issues could be more susceptible to the coronavirus. They’re also more likely to get seriously ill and even die, if they do contract it.
That’s because respiratory component of the illness could be more severe in those with already compromised lungs, reported Pulmonary Fibrosis News.
People who hoard supplies, like masks and sanitizer, put those like Salisbury at risk of not having what they need, the journal reported.
“I do walk my dogs, I have been to the grocery store, and I wear a mask,” Salisbury said. “But I’m well indoctrinated to hand washing and sanitizing. To live after a transplant, you have to be.”
Soon after his trip to Montana, Salisbury was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, idiopathic — meaning he tested positive for the disease but not even pulmonologists could say where it came from.
There is no cure. Average lifespan after diagnosis is two to four years.
There are two prescription medicines approved to treat the condition but they don’t always work. When they do, the drugs only slow the progression or ease symptoms.
Salibury said he remembers feeling shocked when a doctor delivered the diagnosis and its dire consequences.
“It was astounding. It was overwhelming. I basically felt like it was time for me to get my affairs in order,” he said, his voice heavy with emotion.
The only long-term hope he had, doctors said, was to be approved for a double lung transplant.
In February 2016, his name was entered into the United Network for Organ Sharing, the nationwide database of those needing a transplant.
“I was low man on the list,” Salisbury said.
The University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor wouldn’t accept him because he was over 65, but Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would. If a donor became available.
In the meantime, the disease progressed.
At first Salisbury needed oxygen at night only, but soon he was connected 24/7. Friends helped him drag tanks up into the bleachers so he could go to high school basketball games.
The idea of running out was unthinkable, and he kept extra tanks in his truck.
Eventually, Salisbury was home-bound. A 40-foot hose trailed behind as he shuffled from the living room to the bedroom to the kitchen.
Then the Friday before Mother’s Day, a 36-year-old Battle Creek man died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm. In a 10-hour surgery, Salisbury received the man’s lungs. He stayed in the hospital for two months, recovering.
One day, a nurse brought him a letter. It was from his donor’s mother. “He was my first born son,” the letter said, “and he had a heart of gold.”
Salisbury gets emotional reading those words over the phone.
He goes to Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort for regular blood and lab work, preferring it over Munson Medical Center, he says, because it’s smaller and less busy.
He sees Dr. Navin twice a year, is in regular communication with his transplant team in Detroit and occasionally must undergo a bronchoscopy, an invasive but necessary exam and biopsy of his lungs.
The latest procedure showed a few small spots of bacteria, but not the coronavirus.
What’s challenging now, besides the worry of becoming infected, are his feelings about breathing with another person’s lungs.
“I’m not an emotional person — or, I wasn’t before having a transplant,” Salisbury said. “But I’m alive and he’s not. Probably the most difficult part now is handling my emotions. I’m filled with gratitude.”
To sign up to be an organ donor, visit organdonor.gov.
Gift of Life and Donor Family Services, 3861 Research Park Dr., Ann Arbor, MI, 48108, (866) 500-5801, also offers information about the transplant process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.