People who are established patients with a Munson Healthcare primary physician or specialty practice and are eligible for the vaccine do not need to sign up, as they will be contacted by Munson to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who is not an established patient can visit the website of their regional health department to get on a vaccine list. When it is their turn, the health department will call them to schedule an appointment.

n Grand Traverse County Health Department — www.grandtraverse.org/2394

n Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department — www.bldhd.org

n Health Department of Northwest Michigan — www.nwhealth.org

n District Health Department #10 — www.dhd10.org. (Due to vaccine shortage the link has been disabled. It will be posted again when the vaccine is available.)

n People over 65 who are not computer literate or do not have internet access can call 231-715-5557 or 211 to be connected to someone to schedule a vaccine.