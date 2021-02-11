TRAVERSE CITY — Vaccine supplies are still low for those seeking to get their first dose in the northern Michigan region.
Munson Healthcare reported at its weekly press conference that its first dose clinics remain suspended because of a lack of vaccine.
Second doses are being given at the three-week mark, with people being scheduled when they come to a clinic for their first dose.
The healthcare system has a waiting list of 15,000 people that are being scheduled as doses are available, said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications.
“There have been a lot of questions about when we’re going to receive more doses,” Michalek said. “I don’t think that any of us can answer that question.”
There are also questions about when Meijer will get doses, but that is also not known, she said.
Meijer announced it is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations across the state and has plans to give up to 25,000 doses to people 65 and older by the end of this week. The retailer was chosen to administer vaccines under a federal program and had given 20,000 doses in Wayne County as of Monday.
Seventy clinics are scheduled for this week in 40 stores located in 37 counties, said Frank Guglielmi, senior director of corporate communications.
Guglielmi would not say whether any of those clinics are in the Traverse City store this week, but said they are coming soon. He encouraged people to register by text, online or at a Meijer pharmacy, as only registered customers will be contacted.
The retailer began registering people about a month ago and is already up to 1 million in the queue, Guglielmi said. Most of those are in Michigan, he said.
The store is following state and CDC guidelines and only immunizing those 65 and older for now, but anyone can register.
“The most important thing is we need people to register,” Guglielmi said. “Now that the federal doses are coming the numbers are ramping up quickly.”
The Grand Traverse Health Department also continues to get limited doses, with less than 1,000 first doses being given out this week.
A scheduling link opens at the county and health department websites every Monday at 1 p.m., with slots open equal to the number of available doses. The schedule fills up very quickly — in less than five minutes last week.
Vaccines are still targeting Tier 1A, which includes healthcare workers, EMS and medical first responders and residents of long-term care facilities; and Tier 1B, which includes police, fire, jail and prison personnel, frontline state and federal workers, teachers and childcare providers, adult and child protective services, homeless shelter staff and those over 65 years of age.
Munson has given out 24,979 first and second doses as of this week. About 64 percent of healthcare workers have been vaccinated, a number that has not substantially increased from a week ago.
Those who have not been vaccinated include new employees, less traditional personnel who don’t work from a hospital or clinic and those who have chosen not to get it, said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson.
As healthcare staff is vaccinated the state may change the way it allocates doses, Nefcy said. It made sense for hospitals to immunize its own workers, she said.
“As we do expand out to the general community, I think the state as well as others are looking to depend more on the health departments and community pharmacies and clinics to get the vaccine out to patients,” Nefcy said.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday said she’s excited about where the state is headed after a morning visit to an ongoing COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Michigan State University in East Lansing. But she was clear there is a long way yet to go.
“Our success at this point is fragile,” Whitmer said.
Michigan’s current demand for vaccines well exceeds available supply, she said, and the goal remains to provide 50,000 injections per day. The greatest threat to progress remains the lack of supplies, the governor said.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the state’s testing positivity rate is decreasing, as is the percentage of hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients.
On Tuesday, Munson had 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its system. The COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to about 5 percent in the region, which is about the same rate that was seen in October before the holiday surges.
Munson is preparing for a Superbowl spike, Nefcy said, but at the same time she is hoping people stayed within their bubble for the big game.
Khaldun also confirmed 1.2 million vaccine doses have been administered to Michiganders so far. She said those statistics are all good news, but she has rising concerns about the arrival of the B117 variant of the COVID-19 virus in Michigan — commonly known as the UK or British variant.
So far 45 cases of the variant have been confirmed across 10 counties, the doctor said, adding “there will be more.”
Nefcy said the vaccines now in use are very effective in preventing serious disease and hospitalizations with the new variants, though they may be less effective in preventing mild cases of COVID-19.
Whitmer said nobody wants to take Michigan backwards to stricter lockdown conditions because of the variant virus’s arrival; but that will mean residents must continue to wear masks, physically distance and frequently wash their hands to slow the spread of the variant virus, just as with novel coronavirus, she said.
“Those things work,” Khaldun added.
Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency authorization in the U.S., which is expected to come at the end of this month. The company’s CEO announced this week that people may need to get annual vaccinations, as mutations of the coronavirus will require regular changes to vaccines to remain effective.