TRAVERSE CITY — The news that all Michigan residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden — came as a surprise to many.
Grand Traverse County Administrator Nate Alger said Friday he was in a meeting to work out where future vaccination clinics will take place when he heard the news. He said he is frustrated that local health officials didn’t have any idea the change was coming and they have to scramble to meet increased scheduling and administration demands.
The county has been hosting mass vaccination clinics since mid-January at the Northwestern Michigan College Hagerty Center in Traverse City in a partnership with the college. The county has an agreement that it can use the center through April, Alger said. That may be extended a little longer, he said.
Using a mobile center is one solution under consideration, though details have not been worked out, he said.
“We just want to make sure we are able to vaccinate the entire population of the county,” Alger said. “That may mean that we have to go to them versus them coming to us.”
There also is the question of whether there will be enough vaccine available, as well as enough health care workers to administer doses as the state ramps up the program.
The U.S. expects to have enough doses for adults by the end of May, but Biden has warned the process of actually administering those doses will take time. As of Thursday, about 1.04 million people, about 13 percent of Michigan’s 16-plus population, had been fully vaccinated.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials said they opened eligibility based on the amount of anticipated vaccine and the May 1 directive Biden issued in his first prime-time address Thursday.
It may take “several weeks” beyond April 5 for everyone who wants the vaccine to get an appointment, according to the state health department. It said providers should consider a person’s risk of exposure on the job and their vulnerability to severe disease when scheduling appointments.
“The safe COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect you, your family and others from the virus,” Whitmer said in a statement. “It will help the country get back to normal and help the economy.”
Michigan was the third state to announce broad eligibility this week. In Alaska, people 16 and older are now eligible and in Utah those who are at least 18 can be vaccinated beginning April 1.
A vaccination clinic took place Friday at the Crystal Cafe in Benzonia, which is no longer open but provided the perfect space to give 250 first doses.
Appointments started at 9 a.m. and were set until 5 p.m., three at a time every five minutes. People filled out paperwork, got their shot and an appointment for a second dose and waited 15 minutes before leaving, making sure they did not have an allergic reaction.
“A lot of scheduling and planning has gone into this,” said Jamie Leyland, a registered nurse with the BLDHD, which has been giving on average about 1,000 doses per week in the two counties.
The news that everyone is now eligible for the vaccine has Leyland worried about seniors, many of whom find the scheduling process cumbersome and difficult to navigate.
“We really need to make sure we don’t forget about our seniors while we open it up to others,” Leyland said.
As of Thursday, about 58 percent of the state’s over-65 population had received their first dose. In Grand Traverse County that number was about 79 percent, in Benzie 55 percent, Leelanau 56 percent, Kalkaska 66 percent and in Antrim 56 percent.
People 50 and older are eligible for the vaccine starting March 22 under a previous order.
Alger said the county is getting a pretty steady stream of all three of the vaccines approved for use. Doses have averaged 2,000 to 2,500 per week, he said.
“People are expecting that the production of vaccine is going to be sufficient, that we’re going to have doses available,” Alger said.
This week the Grand Traverse County Health Department partnered with United Way of Northwest Michigan, Disability Network Northern Michigan, Community Mental Health, and others to administer some of the first Johnson & Johnson vaccines to those who may have difficulty getting to a clinic.
Adaptations were made to the Hagerty Center vaccination site to aid people with visual, hearing or other physical or mental barriers, according to a press release.
“We were able to do our first hybrid clinic, vaccinating both inside the clinic and in vehicles for those with more severe mobility restrictions,” Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer, said in the release. “We will continue to adapt our clinics as needed to accommodate the most vulnerable populations.”