TRAVERSE CITY — Health departments in the northern Michigan region have COVID-19 boosters shots available for immunocompromised people, though they may be required to confirm their eligibility.
As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people get a booster.
“We are asking people to talk to their doctor,” said Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Peacock said those who are eligible should bring a note or a prescription for the booster with them to a vaccine clinic. People will not be notified by the health department to let them know if they are eligible for that third shot, she said.
“It’s a discussion between them and their doctor to determine if their health status warrants that,” Peacock said. “We are asking that they bring a note or a prescription from their doctor if they’re able to. Certainly if there are barriers to that we will talk to them about it.”
Conditions warranting a booster are treatment for cancer, organ or stem cell transplants, advanced or untreated HIV infections, or high doses of corticosteroids, according to the CDC.
The booster is available for those who were given the Moderna or Pfizer mRNA vaccine; it is not available for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a different type of vaccine.
Those who are eligible for a booster can make an appointment or go to a walk-in clinic, just the same as anyone who wants a first dose of the vaccine, Peacock said.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department No.10, said people are not required to bring a note or prescription if they have one of the conditions named by the CDC. For conditions outside of that they will need to speak to their doctor and get an order, Morse said.
For now the CDC is not recommending boosters for anyone else, though that may change.
The addition of a booster for some comes amid a continued surge of cases largely attributed to the highly-contagious delta variant, with nearly all hospitalizations and deaths occurring in unvaccinated people.
The region served by Munson Healthcare has a 6.5 percent one-week positivity rate; that rate was below 2 percent for several weeks before the current surge, Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare, said during Munson’s bi-weekly virtual press conference Tuesday.
On Tuesday there were 18 COVID-19 patients in the Munson system, with eight of them at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. Last week there were more than 30 patients hospitalized.
Cases among children are on the rise across the country and as children head back to class, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services all recommend universal masking in schools.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is recommending — not requiring — that people mask up in school buildings, despite the advice of nearly 160 area doctors asking that masking be required.
“We know from the last school year that having kids in school is the best place for them, but we are also learning that the safe way to get them in school and to stay in school is to be masked,” Nefcy said, especially since children under 12 are not protected by the vaccine.
Dr. Christopher Ledtke, an infectious disease specialist with Munson, said the delta variant is much stronger than the non-mutated COVID virus. The virus hijacks the body’s hardware and creates its own genetic material to create more viruses very quickly, he said.
A lot of mutations are created, most of which are not viable, Ledtke said, but variants are occasionally created that are stronger and more highly transmissible than the original.
“That will continue to occur as viral transmission goes unchecked,” Ledtke said. “Right now we’re talking about the delta, but we will very likely have further variants to talk about down the road, unfortunately.”
The alpha variant, which is responsible for the April surge, was about 50 percent more contagious than the original strain. The delta variant is about 50 percent more contagious than the alpha variant and now makes up about 95 percent of the new cases seen in Michigan and likely locally, Ledtke said.
Several areas of the country are being hit hard by the latest surge, but the overwhelming number of cases in Florida has Ledtke worried.
“The vaccination rate in Florida is actually very similar to that in Michigan, which to me is concerning,” Ledtke said. “It makes me think that we are fairly vulnerable up here.”
Rare breakthrough cases are being seen in vaccinated people, Ledtke said. Cases are typically mild and it would be extremely rare, but not impossible, for those cases to lead to hospitalization or death, he said.
Between Jan. 15 and July 21 there were 8,700 breakthrough cases in Michigan, or about .189 percent, according to state data.
A study from July looked at an outbreak of delta cases in Massachusetts of vaccinated people who developed COVID versus unvaccinated, Ledtke said. The study showed while the vaccinated people had very mild cases, they were shedding just as much virus and were just as contagious as the unvaccinated.
The study prompted the CDC to change its policy in late July to recommend masking indoors, whether vaccinated or not. Prior to that the CDC said fully vaccinated people did not need to wear a mask.
“I think that caught a lot of people off guard and it may have led to some discrediting of the CDC, but in reality what’s happening is they are making new decisions based on new information,” Ledtke said, which is typical in the scientific community and in medicine.
“It’s just not typically this fast and it’s not this highly scrutinized,” he said. “That doesn’t mean that the vaccination isn’t working.”