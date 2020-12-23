TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare got its first shipment of nearly 3,000 Pfizer vaccines last week and began immunizing frontline healthcare workers Friday.
By Monday 2,227 employees across the healthcare system received or were scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
“So that’s very exciting news,” said Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare.
The goal is to have all health care workers vaccinated by next week, Nefcy said.
The vaccine is given in two doses and Nefcy said the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine was delivered Tuesday morning. She also reported the first dose of the Moderna vaccine was to arrive Wednesday in a batch of 2,400.
Staff members have reported few side effects from the vaccine, with the most common being a sore arm.
“The side effect profile thus far has been really mild,” Nefcy said.
Matt Wille, president and CEO of Munson Medical Center, reported that since the pandemic started, 420 Munson employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Wille said the hospital switchboard has been overwhelmed with people calling to find out how and when they can get vaccinated. He is asking people to hold off on calling the hospital.
“We’re asking everybody to be patient,” Wille said, adding that updates on the vaccine can be found at Munsonhealthcare.org.
“We will share broadly and widely once we learn more about when the community vaccine would be available,” he said.
Munson is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in distributing the vaccine. Health care workers and long-term care staff and residents are in Tier 1A; essential workers that include educators, police and corrections officers, firefighters and those aged 75 and older are in Tier 1B; and high-risk adults are in Tier 1C.
The vaccine will be given to the general public in the second tier, which will likely not be until spring.
The 75-and-older group being added to Tier 1B reflects a recent change by the CDC, Nefcy said.
Several states last week reported they were told by the federal government they would receive up to 40 percent less of the Pfizer vaccine than they were expecting. No explanation was given and Pfizer officials said they had plenty of vaccine on its shelf waiting to be shipped out. Michigan officials reported they were told to expect a 29 percent decrease in vaccines.
Nefcy said northern Michigan and Munson do not appear to have been affected by the decrease.
There are 21 days between doses for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna. Though every person is different, most should expect to have full immunity about three weeks after the second dose, Nefcy said.
As of Tuesday morning, Munson Healthcare had 66 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 43 of them at Munson Medical Center. Last week the hospital system had 76 COVID inpatients.
The numbers being seen in the post-Thanksgiving spike are four to five times higher than the number seen in March and April and Wille said he is encouraged to see the recent decrease.
“One of the concerns that we have as we go into Christmas and New Year’s is that those multiple household gatherings may continue,” Wille said.
Nefcy said she that while the number of cases continue to increase daily, the cases per 100,000 and the percentage of those testing positive have gone down. Nefcy reported there have been 18,165 cases and 356 deaths across the Munson region.
Wille said health care workers get letters, cards and notes from the community every day that lift their spirits. There are also the 4,600 meals and more than 2,000 cookies that have been donated for staff from more than 30 local restaurants and shops.
“It is overwhelming to hear and see the support that all of our healthcare workers have received,” said Dianne Michalek, vice president of communications for Munson.