TRAVERSE CITY — Cases of COVID-19 continue to decline across the northern Michigan region. At the same time vaccination rates are going up, though not as quickly as many would like.
Twenty-six percent of the 65-and-older group have been fully vaccinated in Grand Traverse County and there’s still a long way to go, said Wendy Hirschenberger, health officer for the Grand Traverse County Health Department.
Even so, on March 1 those who are eligible for the vaccine will expand to include people 60 and older if they have risk factors identified by a social vulnerability index used by the state. Also in the new group are farmers, those who work in food processing or beverage production and those who produce animal feed.
But inoculations continue to depend on the availability of the vaccine.
The state allocates doses to individual counties based on both population and the index that looks at 15 indicators in four broad categories including socioeconomic status; composition of households; race, ethnicity and language; and housing and transportation issues.
“We know that many of those indices prevent people from having access to general health care and specifically the vaccine,” said Dr. Christine Nefcy, chief medical officer for Munson. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that we allocate that vaccine equitably across our entire community regardless of your ability to access it through typical healthcare venues.”
Counties in lower Michigan are getting more vaccines because of the density of populations there and because those areas were harder hit by the pandemic, Nefcy said.
States can expect about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from the federal government this week, an almost 70 percent increase in distribution over the past month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. The number of doses sent directly to pharmacies will increase by about 100,000 this week, she said.
People currently eligible for the vaccine are those 65 and older, as well as police, fire, jail and prison personnel, teachers, homeless shelter staff and more. Healthcare staff and frontline workers such as EMS and medical first responders and residents of long-term care facilities are also still being vaccinated.
Munson Healthcare reported it has given 32,606 first and second doses as of Monday, with 66 percent of its healthcare workers vaccinated. The healthcare system is still not scheduling first dose clinics, but continues to give second doses of the vaccine.
The information was presented at a press conference Munson holds every Tuesday. This week Munson had 10 people hospitalized with COVID infections across its system, with nine of those at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
The country reached a “grim and heartbreaking milestone” on Tuesday with more than 500,000 deaths, Nefcy said.
“We have seen a higher number of deaths from COVID-19 than we have seen from World War I, World War II and Vietnam combined,” Nefcy said.
Hirschenberger said the GTCHD has administered 14,500 first and second doses, with 5,967 people fully vaccinated. When looking at all the numbers of those vaccinated, including by Munson and long-term care facilities, 13 percent of county residents were given two doses.
The health department continues to partner with Northwestern Michigan College and the National Guard to hold clinics at the Hagerty Center. This week 1,200 first doses and about 1,700 second doses are being administered, with the county in a typical cadence of administering about 2,400 doses per week, Hirschenberger said.
COVID testing is being done at the Cherryland Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday.
Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for District Health Department #10, said starting in mid-March there will be large, centralized clinics set up that will rotate around to the 10 counties it serves. The department is looking for locations to hold clinics and will also partner with the National Guard, she said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one dose, will have a hearing for emergency authorization with the Food and Drug Administration on Friday and with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Saturday.
“Hopefully, soon after that we’ll have lots of detail, lots of information on when that will be forthcoming, and really their recommendation on who that vaccine should be prioritized for ... and how we’re going to fit that into our vaccination plan,” Morse said.
Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director of the Benzie-Leelanau District and the Northwest Michigan health departments, said the departments are trying to be equitable as possible by holding clinics in each county, each week. The Health Department of Northwest Michigan, which serves four counties, will give more than 2,400 doses this week and Benzie-Leelanau 700, with about 75 percent of doses given to seniors.
Cases continue to decline, he said, with new cases averaging in the single digits or the teens per day.
“We have had some outbreaks related to family gatherings, through sports, unfortunately, and we continue to monitor that, especially with the new variant that is being found all across the country and in Michigan,” Meyerson said, adding that people should continue to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines and get tested if they have symptoms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.