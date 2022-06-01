TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. doled out more than 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the pandemic.

The organization holds clinics every week where they also hand out free N-95 masks and COVID tests. Last week, NMHSI Director of Community Health Tammy Sorensen said only 13 people showed up to clinics in Shelby, Traverse City and Benzonia — a slow week.

The latest on COVID-19 Continuing coverage of COVID-19 and its impact. If you have a question about the novel coronavirus pandemic and haven't been able to find an a…

Typically there is an increase when a new booster comes out or if there’s a spike in cases, Sorensen said. She said she’s unsure what’s kept people from responding to the recent spike, but, anecdotally, she’s seen a lot of “COVID fatigue” with booster shots and the difficulty in maintaining immunity to the virus.

“I know a lot of people are saying ‘I don’t even want to get the booster now. What’s the point?’” Sorensen said.

Recently, COVID cases have been on the rise in northern Michigan again, although hospitalizations have remained relatively low. Part of the reason for that is the highly contagious yet milder nature of new COVID variants and the effectiveness of the vaccine, public health officials say.

Michigan’s vaccination rate has remained below the 70 percent mark and toward the middle in terms of vaccination rates across the states. Overall vaccination rates across the region have held steady for a while, and they’re likely to not see much change anytime soon.

Sorensen said those who are trickling in to get vaccinated these days — after months of the vaccine being available to them — usually come in because of job requirements or, more commonly, because they have seen a loved one suffer from or even die of the virus.

“When you have people who are still considering or hesitant, it really takes that kind of one-on-one conversation with them, and that is something that takes time,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department. “So I don’t see huge changes there. But of course, I think we will see things will change over time.”

Depending on future spikes in cases, changing vaccines and future variants, vaccination rates may rise. The COVID vaccine may become more like the flu shot and change annually with new variants, Meyerson said.

There may be an uptick in cases in the fall as students go back to school and people begin to move back indoors, which may draw more people to vaccination clinics, said Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department medical officer.

Throughout the pandemic, Grand Traverse County has been in a good place in terms of its vaccination rates compared to the rest of the state, Hirschenberger said. In Grand Traverse County, 70.72 percent of the whole population has been vaccinated, according to 2020 Census data and vaccination numbers listed on Michigan.gov.

Hirschenberger said she’s been consistently worried for the population that cannot yet get vaccinated, children under 5, but she also has concerns about the mostly lower vaccination rates among school-age kids and 20-year-olds.

In Grand Traverse County, 5-to-11-year-olds have a 37.3 percent vaccination rate, 12-to-15-year-olds have a 55.3 percent vaccination rate, 16-to-19-year-olds have a 69.5 percent vaccination rate and 20-29 year olds have a 57.7 percent vaccination rate, according to Michigan.gov.

For Sorensen, the vaccination rates for younger kids is also one of her bigger concerns, mostly because that population is the most likely to spread germs.

“That is startling,” Sorensen said about the percentage of Michigan kids ages 5-11 who have initiated or completed their COVID vaccine series, which is just 28.7 percent, according to Michigan.gov. “With all due respect, these are the kids that don’t think about washing their hands or touching everything.”

What is most important, is that vaccinations have proven to protect against serious infections, hospitalizations and death, Meyerson said.

This makes outbreaks with the latest variant of the virus much less fatal than previous outbreaks. In one long-term care facility in Meyerson’s jurisdiction, about 20 residents tested positive for COVID and just one had to be hospitalized, he said. Most had very mild illnesses.

“At the start of this pandemic … when we had outbreaks in nursing homes, the majority of (those infected) ended up dying,” Meyerson said. “It’s a night and day difference with the vaccine and with the medications and the treatments we have.”

In Meyerson’s jurisdiction, 67.67 percent of the population in Benzie County and 79.29 of the population in Leelanau County have been fully vaccinated, according to numbers from the 2020 Census and vaccination numbers listed on Michigan.gov. The counties that make up the HDNM’s jurisdiction have a 64.95 percent vaccination rate, according to population numbers from the 2020 Census and vaccination numbers listed on Michigan.gov.

Ideally, vaccination rates would be above 80 percent in all categories, Meyerson said. Achieving long-term or herd immunity, however, is difficult with a virus like COVID-19 that has proven to be more like the seasonal flu than measles or chickenpox, Meyerson said.

Vaccination rates across northern Michigan people 80-years-old and above are very high, but rates for middle-aged individuals, who are still potentially vulnerable to severe disease, could use improvement, Meyerson said.

In Benzie and Leelanau counties, the percentage of residents eligible for vaccination who have completed their vaccination series in the 40-49 year-old range and the 50-64 year-old age range still hover around the 70-80 percent vaccination rate range. Residents 65 years and over have 80-90 percent vaccination rates, according to Michigan.gov.

With their complicated nature, official vaccination rates should be one part of a calculation people need to make when they’re assessing their personal risks and the risks of others they spend time around, Hirschenberger said. Some people’s decisions will be based on family or friends who are immunocompromised. Some will base their decisions on their own personal risk in getting COVID.

BLDHD, GTCHD, NMHSI and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan all still hold vaccination clinics on a consistent basis for those eligible for the COVID vaccine or subsequent booster shots. Times and locations for those clinics can be found on each organization’s website.

“We’ll be there as a community resource as long as we need to be there,” Hirschenberger said.