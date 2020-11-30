TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans Administration clinics across Michigan are providing a lot of phone or video services to patients who don’t need in-person care, and asking them to mask up when they do.
Dr. Michael Deaton, associate chief of staff for primary care at the VA’s Aleda E Lutz clinic in Saginaw, laughed at first when asked what’s changed. Almost everything, he said, with a few major exceptions like the fact that clinics are open and providing care.
“We’re still taking care of veterans and we’re doing it in a way that tries to give them the attention they need and still keeps them safe,” he said.
Statewide restrictions earlier in the year prompted the VA to shift mostly to virtual visits, calling patients on the phone or by video feed, Deaton said. For essential matters, patients masked up and were met by providers in personal protective equipment at the Saginaw clinic or one of nine outpatient clinics across the state, including the new Col. Demas T. Craw clinic in Traverse City.
Routine matters like certain lab work and X-rays were on pause until state restrictions eased, Deaton said. That created a backlog for some procedures but patients are still getting scheduled within the VA’s target — he provided figures showing the average wait for new patients in Traverse City is 17 days, while the wait for the clinic’s 3,686 established patients is six.
Providers are still using as many virtual services as they can, and patients who come for in-person appointments have to mask up or use some kind of face covering, Deaton said. They have to wear it at least until they reach the exam room, and if they have to remove it, a doctor will take extra precautions.
Protecting veterans who come to VA clinics for services is especially important, as the typical client served in the Vietnam War is old enough to be considered high-risk, Deaton said. That’s changing as more Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans sign up for services.
“An awful lot of patients are high-risk patients, and that’s why we’re trying to increase our reliance on telehealth, is so that they can stay home and stay safe,” he said.
Now, the VA is preparing for a resurgence of the virus that causes COVID-19, and for how to distribute the vaccine once it’s available, Deaton said. One strategy is to suggest more telehealth visits to patients in good health who don’t need to be seen in person.
Another is to ensure clinics have enough PPE, Deaton said — they currently have at least a 60-day supply.
Doctors also are monitoring local data and meet weekly to plan how to handle a resurgence, plus daily drills to determine how to staff clinics and cover absences, Deaton said.
The most promising vaccines so far all require cold storage, Deaton said. Clinics across the state will need sub-zero freezers to store the serum, but the technology is already widely available — they’re widely used by farmers who breed cattle and other livestock, he said.
Just how to transport, store and administer the vaccine depends on which one gets approved first and which one the VA selects, Deaton said.
“But that’s all doable,” he said. “I’m not saying it won’t be hard, but it’s doable.”
Another question is who gets the vaccine first. Deaton said it’s possible the VA could opt to inoculate its providers first to protect both clinic staff and the patients they treat. Otherwise, he expects Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will lead the way.
Testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the pandemic, is also available at VA clinics, Deaton said. They’ve been working closely with county health departments to get veterans tested and now have the analyzers they need to test for two types of influenza, the novel coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus — it causes a cold-like illness that’s typically mild and gone in a week or two, but can be serious in children and older people, according to the CDC.
Test kits and other materials the analyzers need just arrived so VA clinics around the state are being “a bit judicious” in how they’re being used until more kits arrive, Deaton said.
Veterans can help by getting their flu shot, Deaton said. It’s available at VA clinics at no cost, and some pharmacies will provide it for free to veterans enrolled in the VA system. It’s especially important because the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms when they first start to show.
”If they do get sick and they have had their flu shot, then we kind of know which direction to take,” he said.
Michael Roof, Grand Traverse County Veterans Affairs director, said he can help connect veterans to services even after statewide orders shuttered most government offices. His is now appointment-only, and those who call ahead have to answer some questions to screen for exposure to the disease.
Once they arrive, they must call again from their car, answer some more screening questions and if they’re OK and wearing a mask, they can come inside, Roof said. The number of people coming in has dwindled considerably since the pandemic’s onset.
“I think some people are leery to come out and about, for sure,” he said.