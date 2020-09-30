EAST LANSING — Mark Uyl cleared up controversy sparked by the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s decision to not require high school sports officials to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
They actually have to if they officiate an indoor sport, Uyl said Wednesday in an appearance on Bill Simonson’s The Huge Show.
It’s still a recommendation for outdoor sports officials.
The MHSAA feared forcing officials to wear masks while working would contribute to the already dwindling shortage. Some said they wouldn’t officiate if forced to wear a mask.
Legal definitions of the role of a referee in a high school sporting event conflicted.
Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order No. 153, masks should be worn by all inside an enclosed public space. Under Executive Order No. 180, athletes actively participating in an organized sport must wear a mask at all times or consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more.
No mention of referees or game officials was made in either order.
“Anyone who’s not an active athlete and participant in the game,” Uyl said, “they fall under Executive Order 153.”
He continued by clarifying officials for volleyball and swim should be wearing a mask, but for outdoor sports officials it remained optional.
In practice, however, Uyl said he’s seen football officials wearing masks heading into games and while conversing in meetings. The only time he said masks aren’t worn is when officials take them off to blow a whistle.
“That is really no different than if you sit down and watch a college or an NFL game right now,” the director said.
Attendance limits doubling
Beginning in Week Four of the football season, under Executive Order No. 183, the limits for indoor and outdoor spectator both double.
For outdoor venues, 1,000 attendees or 30 percent of a stadium’s capacity will be allowed — whatever is fewer. For indoor venues, 500 attendees or 20 percent of a gymnasium capacity will be allowed — again, whatever’s fewer.
Uyl said that makes it much easier for schools to allow cheerleaders, dance teams and bands to attend football games.
But by doing so, it also gives districts the potential to pre-sell all 1,000 tickets to their own school. That’s not fair to any party involved, particularly those who travel for a game and get rejected at the gate.
Schools must now reserve 50 percent of their pre-sold tickets for opposing schools — and their respective student sections.
“If you’re going to do pre-sale, you’ve got to offer tickets to both schools, and then anything that’s unsold or even if you want to sell all your tickets at the gate, then those will all be on the first come, first serve basis,” Uyl said.
Executive Order No. 183 goes into effect Friday, Oct. 9. at 12:01 a.m.
