TRAVERSE CITY — Customers of northwest Michigan’s two major electric utilities won’t be shut off for nonpayment for the immediate future.
Traverse City Light & Power won’t disconnect anyone through April 30, said utility Executive Director Tim Arends.
And Cherryland Electric Cooperative, which doesn’t shut off customers for nonpayment each winter through April 15 anyway, will reevaluate whether to extend that date, said cooperative Member Relations Manager Rachel Johnson.
“If anybody’s having a hard time with their bills, they just need to give us a call, we can always make arrangements,” Johnson said.
Arends said TCL&P also will set up payment plans with anyone who’s struggling to pay their bill.
That could become more necessary as closures related to the pandemic leave thousands suddenly without a job.
Erica Quealy, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity communications director, said unemployment filings went up since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded eligibility, and on the same day she ordered bars and restaurants to either shutter or switch to delivery-only.
Roughly 5,400 initial claims came in to the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, compared to an anticipated 1,300-1,600, Quealy wrote in an email. That’s a 400 percent increase over normal activity.
Arends said Traverse City’s charter prevents TCL&P from providing services for free, so it can’t forgive any past-due balances.
“That’s the basis for, everybody has to pay for the service provided, so we do not have the flexibility in accordance to the city charter,” he said.
Customers should pay what they can and make arrangements to handle the rest, Arends said.
Cherryland Electric Cooperative hasn’t made a decision on whether to waive any balances, Johnson said. She hopes Whitmer will put some of the money she’s putting into the pandemic response toward state-administered utility assistance programs.
Tiffany Brown, the governor’s press secretary, referred questions to the Michigan Public Services Commission.
Matt Helms, MPSC’s public information officer, said the commission has been in touch with utilities statewide to ensure they have shut-off protection programs and payment plans available for customers facing financial issues because of the pandemic.
“So we’re working with just about everybody to make sure that energy supplies stay safe and reliable throughout all of this,” he said.
Helms said he’s not aware of any additional funds for utility assistance being made available because of the pandemic. That would be up to the governor’s office and state Legislature, he said.
DTE Energy’s natural gas customers won’t get disconnected either through April 5, but only if they qualify as low-income, according to a statement from the company. That cutoff could be extended depending on the pandemic’s impact.
Those in DTE Energy’s Senior Winter Protection Program will remain so until May 3, according to the release.
Propane companies largely didn’t respond.
Ferrellgas has a website addressing whether its offices are open to walk-ins, and how it’s ensuring its employees don’t spread the virus. The page makes no mention of any leniency given to customers because of the pandemic.
Follow-up messages to Scott Brockelmeyer, company vice president of marketing and corporate communications, weren’t returned.
Questions for Amerigas were referred to its corporate office, and messages left there weren’t returned.
A woman who answered for Tri-Gas Distributing said the company had no comment as of now.
Messages left at Blarney Castle Oil & Propane Services weren’t returned.
Helms said propane suppliers aren’t regulated like most electric and natural gas utilities are, but propane customers still are eligible for utility assistance. He suggested they call their supplier or the MPSC at 1-800-292-9555.
