TRAVERSE CITY — The Father Fred Foundation sees an average of about 60 people every day who need food, clothing or help with a utility shut-off notice.
During the recession that number ticked up to about 200 per day, said Elaine Keaton, advancement manager, who expects the nonprofit may soon see an explosion of people needing help.
Keaton said Father Fred, which receives no state or federal money, will rely more than ever on the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, which recently started an Urgent Needs Fund to handle extra requests for assistance.
In just a few days the fund grew to about $128,000, said Alison Metiva, vice president of strategic engagement and programs for the Community Foundation. The money will be granted to local nonprofits, governmental and educational organizations that fulfill basic needs of people across its five-county region and are most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All non-essential businesses closed as of Tuesday following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shelter-in-place order, leaving many workers without income.
“The anticipation is that there will be an increased need for services of organizations from people who may not normally use their services,” Metiva said.
Keaton said Father Fred will see more guests.
“We’re prepared to do the very best we can do and the only way we can do that is through generous donors like the Community Foundation,” Keaton said.
Metiva said the idea started when leaders from the foundation and three other organizations including the Oleson Foundation, United Way of Northwest Michigan and Rotary Charities talked about how they might respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
“The conversation was about how can we be a strong community partner in this time,” Metiva said.
Each organization committed $10,000 to the fund. Other local foundations soon joined, as well as individuals who are contributing online, Metiva said.
“The money goes to organizations that are on the front lines,” Metiva said. “We’ll be relying on the organizations who are working with individuals to be the way we connect with those folks.”
Those interested in making a donation can give online at www.gtrcf.org/give/urgentneeds or mail a check to the Community Foundation at 223 Lake Ave., Ste. B., Traverse City, 49684.
The process for nonprofits to apply for funds has been streamlined to make it quicker and easier, Metiva said. The application can be found at www.gtrcf.org/give/urgentneeds.
Stacy Nelson, executive director of Good Samaritan Family Services, said the organization now sees average numbers of people coming into the food pantry. He suspects that’s because many people stocked up on groceries in the past couple of weeks.
“We anticipate our numbers to go up toward the beginning of April,” Nelson said. “Supplies are going to start running low and we’ve seen layoffs.”
Nelson said clients at Good Samaritan include a significant number of senior citizens, those who are underemployed and veterans. He’s not sure if his clientele will change in the coming months as that will depend on things like the government stimulus package and other relief programs.
“We’re in uncharted territory,” Nelson said.
Most area pantries are not taking donations of food, clothing or household items at this time due to the coronavirus, but are taking donations of money so they can do their own shopping. Most also ask people to call ahead to place an order for what they’ll need. Their order will be filled and given out at the door.
Keaton said her organization is seeing a lot of new donors, many of whom are giving $5 and $10. She’s asking for people to give what they can and to come to the pantry for help when they need it.
Families can come twice per month, but many come just four times per year, when they really need help, Keaton said. That may change, she said.
“These are scary times for people,” she said.
