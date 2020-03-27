Optimum jobless filing times
LANSING — The Unemployment Insurance Agency will institute alphabetical filing to better order the crush of unemployment applications during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning March 29, 2020:
Online Filing Schedule — Michigan.gov/UIA
- Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.
- Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.
- Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
- Call Center Filing Schedule — 866-500-0017:
- Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Fridays (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.
For more information visit Michigan.gov/UIA
The UIA is urging those filing for unemployment benefits at www.Michigan.gov/UIA to do so between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. According to the agency, filing online is the fastest way to apply for benefits. Users are asked to be patient and not click more than once to reload a page.
For more information on the process, follow Michigan Department of Labor and Economic and Opportunity on social media.
A graphic on UIA is available at https://tinyurl.com/uia101.
Weight restrictions are removed
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Road Commission lifts seasonal weight and speed restrictions on county road throughout Grand Traverse County starting at 6 a.m. March 30.
