TRAVERSE CITY — Children and adults walking into buildings at northern Michigan’s largest school district will have to mask up come Sept. 7.
The Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education reversed course Friday, voting 5-1 to require universal masking for all K-12 students and staff through Sept. 27 because of rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of the delta variant. Former Board President Sue Kelly was the lone “no” vote.
“In the next month, we’re going to get a lot more local data about what is actually happening,” TCAPS Treasurer Matt Anderson said, adding TCAPS can also gather data from other northern Michigan school districts that open with a mask-optional policy. “We can make a longer-term decision at that time.”
All K-12 students and staff as well as any essential visitors will be required to wear masks while indoors. TCAPS will not allow any non-essential visitors through Sept. 27.
Once the decision was made, TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner had a list of items that required further board guidance, including athletics. Student-athletes actively participating in indoor sports such as volleyball will not have to wear masks. They will, however, have to wear a mask while on the sidelines or bench.
Trustee Flournoy Humphreys spoke in favor of universal masking, calling it the only way to protect students and staff members. Humphreys said masking will help keep teaching and learning in person, which is “the goal.”
“I believe in science, facts and common sense,” Humphreys said.
Board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr said masking is not about an individual’s choice. Instead, choosing to require masks is a “societal commitment” to make sure every child has access to education and can remain healthy and safe.
Board President Scott Newman-Bale said school districts outside of Michigan are already seeing “horrific results” with rising cases and massive student quarantines. He said starting school and then having to “instantaneously stop” because of such a situation would be a failure by the school board.
Although Kelly was the only dissenting voice, she did strongly recommend masks be worn.
Absent any sort of order from the health department, Kelly said masking or not masking their child should be the parents’ right. Mandating such a policy should not be the school board’s decision.
“We’ve gotten a lot of threats saying, ‘We’re going to take our kids out of school,’” Kelly said.
In an effort to curb those threats, the board trustees unanimously approved and authorized VanWagoner to offer enrollment at the recently reopened Interlochen Community School, and operate the building as a mask-optional school. The former elementary school that was closed in 2016 would be open to K-5 students and will house three Great Start Readiness preschool classrooms.
Such an option could help families who had been under the impression masks would be recommended but not required after previous board action.
On Aug. 9, trustees gave the thumbs up to VanWagoner’s recommendation that the school district strongly recommend but not require masks for its more than 10,000 students, faculty, administrators and support staff. That decision spurred some in the medical field to speak up.
Chris Ledtke, the section chief of infectious diseases at Munson Medical Center, authored a letter last week urging TCAPS to reconsider its position on masking and require students and staff to wear them while indoors at school. That letter now has the support of more than 170 other area physicians. Seventeen other local pediatricians previously sent a letter to TCAPS officials imploring the same move.
Ledtke said he was really pleased with the decision and glad the medical community could “get our point across.”
“We’re happy they’re doing this for the safety of the children,” he said.
Ledtke was not the only doctor to speak to the board Friday.
Ben Lamphere, an internal medicine and pediatric physician, said universal masking is vital because children are more likely to be asymptomatic or present minor symptoms. Lamphere said that could result in contagious children unknowingly infecting others with “an increasingly dangerous variant.”
“I can tell you without hesitation that COVID has resulted in some of the most haunting and tragic and desperate and lonely deaths I have ever seen. They have been crushing,” Lamphere said. “This debate is not about personal choice or freedom or autonomy as much as it is about empathy.”
But some in the audience weren’t buying what the doctors were saying.
Sally Roeser said all of the arguments in favor of masking were “missing a few things.”
“Namely evidence, data, science, common sense and basic human decency,” Roeser said.
Roeser, as well as one other public speaker, mentioned that cases of the flu killed more children during the 2018-19 school year than COVID-19 has in its entirety. Roeser questioned why children were not wearing masks in school then.
During the last flu season when masking was required at schools and businesses, the flu virtually disappeared.
Cases of influenza average between 39 million to 56 million annually in the U.S. Doctor visits are about 26 million, hospitalizations are north of 800,000, and deaths can be more than 60,000 on the high end. During the 2020-21 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported only 1,639 confirmed cases of influenza in the U.S.
Roeser went on to equate mask wearing to child abuse and said TCAPS would be forcing children to breathe through “sweat- and spit- and dirt-soaked rags.” She also compared mask requirements to Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental health disorder that causes a parent to cause harm to their child or exaggerate symptoms to gain attention.
“How would you respond to a parent who forces their child to wear a football helmet every day, all day for fear of falling coconuts and meteors? Your kid is almost as likely to die of COVID as he is from a rock from a sky,” Roeser said.
The trustees voting in favor of universal masking maintained that the decision was about doing what is best for TCAPS children and listening to health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Both said school districts should implement universal masking policies.
“Our medical professionals have unequivocally stated that the delta variant risk is here,” Anderson said.
Anderson, however, was not pleased with the silence from the Grand Traverse County Health Department, save for an email that VanWagoner received 45 minutes before the 1:30 p.m. board meeting Friday. He and several other trustees took aim at GTHD officials for not providing the necessary guidance to help TCAPS navigate another school year under the specter of COVID-19.
As VanWagoner ran down other items that needed to be taken care of after the 5-1 vote — including quarantining, contact tracing, cleaning procedures and possible district-run COVID-19 testing — Newman-Bale wondered aloud why those responsibilities were left at the district’s doorstep.
Newman-Bale called the health department’s lack of guidance a “horrible dereliction of duty.”
Trustee Andrew Raymond, who is the vice president and chief financial officer of Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, agreed that the decision should not be the board’s responsibility, but it was a decision that someone needed to make.
“This should not be our role,” he said. “But I also don’t think we can stick our heads in the sand and claim that we don’t see what’s potentially in the future.”