TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday proved to be an “uh-oh, we’re in trouble” moment for John VanWagoner.
The Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent is in charge of leading northern Michigan’s largest school district through a global pandemic in his first year on the job. A steady increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students and mostly staff, combined with a rapidly rising list of district personnel required to quarantine forced VanWagoner’s hand.
Officials announced Tuesday the shutdown of face-to-face instruction at the district’s two middle schools and three high schools.
Traverse City East and West Middle schools along with West Senior High, Central and Traverse City High School will shift to remote learning through the end of the week. VanWagoner said the closures will be reevaluated Friday, but the plan is to return to school Monday if possible.
VanWagoner said Monday such a closure was a possibility after seven in-district COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday and Monday. Officials announced two more cases Tuesday, one at West Senior High and another at the Transportation and Food Services building.
VanWagoner told TCAPS Board of Education trustees an estimated 200 people had been quarantined, and he said Tuesday many of those are teachers, bus drivers and food service workers.
TCAPS was fully staffed at the beginning of the school year, VanWagoner said.
“We’re just short people all over the place, and it’s all of our employee groups,” her said. “We’re right at the edge. We are literally running out of people.”
Although there are still enough bus drivers and staff to keep the elementary schools open, VanWagoner said they are close to being shuttered as well.
The closures also will allow Grand Traverse County Health Department officials to conduct thorough contact tracing of those exposed to the virus. VanWagoner said Monday health department workers are overwhelmed because of the volume of possible exposures.
VanWagoner has his fingers crossed that accurate contact tracing numbers from the health department and staff members returning from quarantine will be enough to reopen Monday.
Contributing to the lack of staffing is the years-long substitute shortage K-12 public schools have suffered through, which has has only been made worse and more apparent through the pandemic.
Although teachers in quarantine could theoretically teach remotely from home to students in the classroom, VanWagoner said an adult still has to be physically present in the classroom to allow that.
“Now we need two people, when we only needed one before,” VanWagoner said. “You take a system that was already on the edge and add to that, we’ve run out of bodies.”
Moving instruction back online should allow quarantined teachers to do their jobs and will move non-quarantined staff to the elementary schools to keep them in operation.
VanWagoner said keeping the students in school is obviously preferable, not only for their education but for their safety as well.
Dr. Joshua Meyerson, the medical director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said most of the transmission is happening outside of classrooms and school buildings. With students now shifted outside of school, there are concerns about interactions that could expose them to the virus.
Meyerson said a “controlled environment” — such as a school — that maximizes social distancing, requires wearing facemasks, and promotes good hygiene practices is an effective way to keep students safe.
“In a place like that, there may be less disease transmission than in other situations,” Meyerson said.
Parents of TCAPS students aren’t at all surprised by the shutdown. Most are surprised the closures did not happen sooner.
Meg Franklin-Judd has two daughters at Central High School. Both were required to quarantine three weeks ago after it was discovered one of their teachers had tested positive for the virus. Franklin-Judd remains grateful for the work teachers have done in an “impossible situation.”
She said it is frustrating that it seems more adults are testing positive and having to quarantine, but she added that there is no blame to go around at this point.
“It’s all the uncertainty of this virus,” she said.
Jacqueline Burke, a mother of three with a son at West Senior High, said not enough people realize the seriousness of the pandemic and are not taking the increase in cases seriously. Burke said she would prefer to have her children learn from home.
“My one son doesn’t feel safe (at West),” Burke said, adding he has expressed concern about people not wearing masks appropriately and not practicing proper social distancing.
An extended closure was inevitable, Burke said. Now, the question is how long the closures will last.
“If we open up, it’s going to be for a short time,” Burke said. “We’re going to have to shut back down again.”