From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College has canceled a number of events, including its annual barbecue.
The college also closed its five Traverse City campuses to all but essential employees effective noon March 17 through “at least March 31,” according to an NMC press release issued Tuesday.
“Local (COVID-19) cases are a trigger event we identified that would necessitate the closing of the college, to be consistent with public health protocols and to ensure campus and community health and safety,” President Nick Nissley said in the release.
Faculty will continue teaching classes virtually. NMC announced recently it would shift to distance learning — with the changeover expected to be complete by Friday — through April 27.
Nissley said the closure won’t affect college employees’ compensation.
A list of cancellations posted to the college’s website includes: the NMC Transfer Fair (March 17); Visiting Artist Lecture and Workshop (March 18); International Affairs Forum (March 19); a panel discussion on legalized marijuana’s implications for health, and Concert for Community Awareness (March 20); Rogers Observatory Public Viewing Night (April 3); International Affairs Forum (April 16); A Taste of Success (April 17); the Big Little Hero Race and the T/S State of Michigan open house (April 18); the NMC Retirement & Recognition Reception (April 22); and the NMC Barbecue (May 17).
The following facilitiesare closed: The Hawk Owl Café, Northwest Grind–Starbucks, Osterlin Library, the fitness center, the bookstore, Lobdell’s, the Hagerty Center and the Dennos Museum Center (closed until April 6).
