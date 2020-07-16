TRAVERSE CITY — A Kalkaska man faces a felony charge and is court ordered to don a mask whenever in public after investigators say he threatened an employee over a grocery store’s mask policy.
Kenneth Inman, 39, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
The felony carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and $2,000 in fines.
The charge follows a Sunday incident in which Inman was shopping at the Meijer store in Acme. An employee noticed his bare face and requested he don a mask, as per store policy. He declined repeatedly, telling the woman wearing a mask “violated his rights,” according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Oosse.
Inman grew irritated when she asked again — that’s when he drew the knife, Oosse said. The employee told deputies Inman brandished the 4-inch blade at her until she backed off and allowed him to continue shopping.
The employee called 911.
Deputies arrested Inman at his Kalkaska home a day later with help from Meijer corporate security, said Capt. Randy Fewless.
Witness accounts and surveillance footage put him at the scene, said Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
Inman was released from jail on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond Thursday. Under it, he may not return to any Meijer store and cannot appear in public whatsoever without a mask or face covering.
Inman said during arraignment he doesn’t have a job and doesn’t collect any government aid, and is supported by family. He requested a court-appointed attorney.
On July 11, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a more stringent statewide policy on mask wearing in businesses and crowded public spaces as Michigan’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The executive order includes misdemeanor penalties for people who choose not to wear masks where required, and carries potential licensing repercussions for non-compliant businesses. That rule came into effect Monday — Inman’s case involved a similar store policy.
Moeggenberg said she and law enforcement agencies are prepared to address cases of mask-related violence.
“Hopefully people see the seriousness of this,” she said, adding Inman is innocent until proven guilty. “He’s charged with a felony, and all because he couldn’t put a cloth covering over his face to go into the store.”
She heard of smaller incidents and disagreements locally, but Inman’s case is the first involving violence.
But it isn’t the only report of violent confrontation statewide.
In Lansing, a man stabbed a fellow customer Tuesday, the Lansing State Journal reported.
Sean Ruis, 43, grew angry after a 77-year-old man confronted him over not wearing a mask while shopping. An argument ensued and Ruis pulled a knife.
Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies tracked Ruis and pulled him over. Ruis then stepped from his car and approached the officer, brandishing two knives in one hand and a screwdriver in the other, the newspaper reported.
Ruis ignored orders to drop the weapons, and a deputy shot him. He later died at a nearby hospital.
In May, Flint Family Dollar employee Calvin Munerlyn was killed after refusing entry to a woman and her daughter over mask policy, according to the Associated Press. The woman felt “disrespected” and is accused of having two men return to the store and shoot Munerlyn.
Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a local ice cream shop Saturday after a middle-aged woman apparently screamed and shook her fist at employees while accusing them of not following Whitmer’s mask order — which wasn’t in effect at the time.
The owner asked her to leave and she did, according to a Leelanau County 911 log.
“We want businesses to do what they can to require people to wear masks, but we would never want them to confront somebody to the point it’s going to turn into some type of physical altercation,” Fewless said.
Instead, store owners should call 911. Many departments are hesitant to enforce the executive order, but will charge non-compliers with trespassing, disorderly conduct or assault if they become aggressive or refuse to leave a store.
Inman has no prior offenses, according to Moeggenberg.
A preliminary exam in the case is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 6. A probable cause conference will take place by the end of July.
