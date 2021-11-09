TRAVERSE CITY — Spikes in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates prompted Munson Healthcare to further scale back services and clinic hours to focus on pandemic patients.

Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Christine Nefcy said the hospital system on Tuesday moved to its pandemic response plan stage "red" both because of COVID-19 case loads, the number of other patients and staffing constraints.

"We obviously did not come to the decision lightly, it's the first time in Munson Healthcare history that we made that decision," she said. "Of course, this is the first pandemic we've all dealt with in 100 years as well."

She pointed to test positivity rates of 22.2 percent as of Sunday and COVID-19 inpatient counts that hit 99 across the Munson network as of midnight Monday, including 56 in Munson Medical Center. Seven-day averages for test positivity rates of 17.9 percent is higher than it was during COVID-19 infection waves in spring 2021 and fall 2020.

Twenty percent or more of those cases are in kids, Nefcy said.

Throughout Munson's network, 24 COVID-19 patients died between Oct. 26 and Tuesday, according to Nefcy.

The hospital network already took steps to cut back on services where it can, and will further reduce services like elective procedures so personnel can be redirected to prioritize COVID-19 care, Nefcy said. Hours of operation for clinics and labs could be scaled back as well.

Current visiting policies won't change, Nefcy said — they’re explained in detail on Munson’s website and limit visitors to patients with COVID-19 to one per day, and for a maximum of two hours for patients in critical care, among other restrictions.

Public health officials across the northwest Lower Peninsula were seeing the rise in cases as well — Wendy Hirschenberger, Grand Traverse County Health Department health officer and director, cited numbers showing the average daily cases ramping up from 29 in September, to 37 in October, to 49 in November.

One development could help: the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11.

That age group numbers about 28 million across the U.S. and is 10 percent of the population, said Nick Torney, an infectious disease pharmacist for Munson Healthcare.

Parents hesitant to vaccinate their kids should know there’s extensive safety data and studies on the vaccine, said Dr. Christopher Ledtke, an infectious diseases specialist for Munson Healthcare.

“It’s actually one of the most heavily scrutinized therapies in the history of medicine, and that allowed us to have a little bit of a lower burden of proof for children,” he said.

The main reason its approval for the younger age group was delayed was to determine an effective dose, Ledtke said — it’s one-third that given to those 12 and older. Most common side-effects are the typical pain at the injection site, a mild headache or fever, and those are less frequent in kids than in older recipients.

Ledtke noted previous studies found an apparent correlation between the vaccine and myocarditis and pericarditis in boys aged 12-17, albeit exceedingly rare incidences — 54 out of 1,000,000.

No cases of either type of inflammation occurred during safety trials for younger children, Ledtke said — that was out of approximately 3,100 children evaluated, according to the CDC.

“From what we can tell, it’s very effective and very safe, which is excellent,” Ledtke said. “And if it’s worth anything, myself and experts in the field who have children of this age are getting our children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Allergic reactions like anaphylaxis to polyethylene glycol, an inactive ingredient in the vaccine, is another concern Torney said.

Hirschenberger said the health department’s first 180 appointments for those vaccines filled up quick, and Wednesday the department will make 400 more available.

“We’re gearing up and trying to get through to offer 1,200 appointments before Thanksgiving,” she said.

Neighboring Benzie-Leelanau Health Department and District Health Department No. 10 are also offering appointments for kids — directors for each one said they’re by appointment only, and providers will give the vaccine in more private settings than the mass clinics they’re offering for adults.

One likely explanation for the upward trend is because the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more transmissible, Ledtke said.

Waning efficacy of the vaccine for adults who already received it is another factor, he said, citing studies in Israel showing drops in effectiveness related to a person’s age or underlying conditions. Ledtke recommended a booster for anyone who can get it — currently approved for those 65 and older, or those 18 and up with an underlying condition or who live or work in a high-risk setting.

He expected regulators will approve boosters for all adults within the coming weeks — Pfizer on Tuesday asked the FDA to approve boosters for anyone 18 and older, the Associated Press reported.